PFF Grades And Snap Counts For Georgia Tech In Their 45-24 Loss To Tennessee

Georgia Tech is in an unfamiliar spot in the Brent Key era, starting off 0-2 to begin the season after a rough loss at home to No.18 Tennessee. We take a look at the game, who performed well, who must improve, and players who could deserve more playing time.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 2? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 78.8 (34)

2. RB Justice Haynes- 74.0 (56)

3. RB Trelain Maddox- 66.9 (19)

4. OL Jameson RIggs- 66.4 (69)

5. RB Malachi Hosley.- 63.7 (8)

6. TE Chris Corbo- 63.4 (34)

7. WR Jordan Allen- 62.9 (69)

8. OL Malachi Carney - 62.0 (60)

9. OL Will Reed- 61.5 (7)

10. TE Spencer Mermans- 60.9 (7)

11. WR Chris Elko- 60.0 (3)

12. WR Dalen Penson- 58.7 (62)

13. RB Chad Alexander- 58.4 (1)

14. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 57.9 (76)

15. WR Debron Gatling- 56.9 (7)

16. QB Alberto Mendoza- 56.2 (76)

17. WR Rahkeem Smith- 56.0 (9)

18. OL Ethan MacKenny- 55.2 (16)

19. TE Gavin Harris- 55.0 (34)

20. OL Jordan Floyd- 49.1 (16)

21. OL Joseph Ionata- 49.0 (76)

22. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 48.6 (37)

23. OL Markell Samuel- 39.6 (60)

Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Cayman Spaulding (1) reacts after a turnover on downs against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 74.5 (50)

2. DL Shymeik Jones- 73.7 (21)

3. LB Cayman Spaulding- 73.6 (14)

4. DB Kelvin Hill - 73.2 (53)

5. DL Christian Speakman- 72.5 (19)

6. DB Tae Harris- 69.5 (66)

7. LB Kyle Efford- 68.1 (64)

8. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 67.2 (18)

9. EDGE Brayden Manley- 66.5 (12)

10. CB Daiquan White- 63.6 (57)

11. LB E.J. Lightsey- 63.4 (67)

12. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 62.9 (46)

13. EDGE Jordan Walker- 62.8 (24)

14. DL Christian Garrett- 61.4 (3)

15. DL Amier Clarke- 60.5 (1)

16. LB Melvin Jordan- 60.3 (4)

17. DB Savion Riley- 59.1 (68)

18. CB Zachary Tobe- 57.6 (19)

19. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 56.0 (10)

20. EDGE Taje McCoy- 54.9 (34)

21. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 53.1 (32)

22. CB Trae Stevenson Jr- 52.3 (28)

23. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 50.6 (38)

The highest-graded player was Kevin Roche Jr. with a 78.8 grade. Roche Jr. led the Yellow Jackets with six catches for 66 yards. Justin Haynes also had a solid game and finished with a 74.0 PFF grade after two total touchdowns and over 100+ total yards.

On the defensive side of the ball. The best player graded was Tawfiq Thomas with a 74.5 PFF grade. Shymeik Jones and Cayman Spaulding also had solid games, finishing with a 73.7 and 73.6 grade. One of the pleasant surprises was true freshman Christian Speakman, who finished with a 72.5 PFF grade on 19 snaps. He could be one with all of the defensive interior players who could continue to garner more reps and snaps.

Overall, it wasn’t a great showing at home, but there are some players who performed well that should have their roles increased in games as the season goes on.