PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 44-11 Win Over Mercer

Georgia Tech picked up a much-needed win on Saturday vs. Mercer at home. The offense finally got going, and the Yellow Jackets gained 400+ yards of total offense against the Bears. The defense forced two turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown. Today, we look at who performed best and stood out.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 3? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Ty Redmond (4) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WR Dalen Penson- 77.0 (26)

2. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 75.8 (65)

3. OL Joseph Ionata- 73.7 (40)

4. RB Justice Haynes- 72.2 (40)

5. WR Debron Gatling- 70.7 (14)

6. OL Malachi Carney- 67.3 (65)

7. QB Alberto Mendoza- 66.8 (56)

8. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 65.7 (28)

9. OL Jordan Floyd- 65.4 (65)

10. RB Malachi Hosley- 64.0 (5)

11. WR Jaiven Plummer- 62.9 (12)

12. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 60.6 (42)

13. WR Jordan Allen- 60.4 (36)

14. RB Shane Marshall- 60.0 (3)

15. RB Chad Alexander- 59.2 (6)

16. WR Rahkeem Smith- 58.0 (6)

17. TE Gavin Harris- 56.8 (21)

18. RB Trelain Maddox- 56.6 (28)

19. WR Chris Elko- 56.0 (7)

20. OL Will Reed- 53.9 (65)

21. TE Chris Corbo- 52.3 (34)

22. Ol Markell Smauel- 51.9 (25)

23. QB Grady Adamson- 48.0 (9)

24. TE Spencer Mermans- 46.1 (19)

Penson was the highest-graded after multiple explosive plays in the passing game. The offensive line also performed much better, and one of the keys for the Yellow Jackets has been the performance of Kevin Peay Jr., who continues to ascend as the season goes on.

Defense

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates after a victory over the Mercer Bears at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 91.8 (39)

2. EDGE Taje McCoy- 90.8 (25)

3. LB C.J. Gamble- 90.5 (17)

4. EDGE Noah Carter - 79.5 (21)

5. LB E.J. Lightsey - 77.3 (29)

6. LB Braylon Outlaw- 73.6 (27)

7. DB Kelvin Hill- 72.2 (26)

8. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 71.2 (12)

9. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 70.2 (28)

10. CB Daiquan White- 68.6 (40)

11. DB Tae Harris- 67.6 (51)

12. DB Savion Riley- 67.0 (53)

13. LB Cayman Spaulding- 66.7 (38)

14. DB Kealan Jones- 65.2 (11)

15. DL Landen Marshall- 63.4 (7)

16. CB Jaedyn Terry- 62.6 (7)

17. CB Zach Tobe- 62.6 (32)

18. DL Tim Griffin- 61.7 (3)

19. CB Jon Mitchell- 61.4 (34)

20. CB L.J. Crumity- 61.3 (7)

21. EDGE Andre Fuller JR- 60.7 (6)

22. DB Isaaac Obrokta- 60.2 (4)

23. EDGE Jordan Woods- 59.7 (1)

24. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 58.3 (21)

25. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 57.3 (12)

26. DL Christian Speakman- 56.8 (23)

26. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 56.8 (28)

28. DL Christian Garrett- 56.0 (24)

29. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 55.0 (23)

30. EDGE Brayden Manles- 51.3 (21)

31. DL Amier Clarke- 49.3 (8)

32. CB Jonas Duclona- 38.4 (26)

For the second week in a row, Tawfiq Thomas is the highest-graded defender for the Yellow Jackets, this time boasting a 91.8 grade. Taje McCoy and CJ Gamble were also elite in their time on the field, and both posted 90 overall grades.