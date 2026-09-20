Grading Every Georgia Tech Position Group in Week 3 win vs. Mercer

Georgia Tech picked up its first win of the season on Saturday when it took down the Mercer Bears, ending a five-game losing streak that dates back to last season. The Yellow Jackets were not perfect by any means on Saturday, but they got the job done and created a little momentum for themselves ahead of ACC play.

When looking at this win for Georgia Tech, let's grade each position group on their performance Saturday.

Quarterback: B

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a solid day for Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza. It was also the first time that Grady Adamson got a chance to play this season, though he did not play a lot of snaps or get a chance to try and lead the offense on prolonged drives.

Mendoza was able to bounce back from his two interception game vs Tennessee and throw for 249 yards on 15-for-21 passing, throwing three touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over and was on time with all of his throws. Not spectacular, but he executed the game plan well.

Running Back: B-

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Mercer Bears in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justice Haynes perofrmance is propping this grade up, but he had a really good game.

Haynes finished the day with 141 yards on 22 carries, averaging over six yards per carry and scoring three total touchdowns. He is the most talented player on the Yellow Jackets offense and has become a solid receiver out of the backfield too, something that was a question mark when he left Michigan.

Other than Haynes, no other running back made a difference. Malachi Hosley had four carries for seven yards, Trelain Maddox had five carries for 11 yards, and Chad Alexander had four carries for eight yards.

Wide Receivers: C+

No receiver on the Yellow Jackets had an outstanding game from a pass-catching perspective, but they made some impact plays, and were even praised for their down-field blocking by Brent Key after the game.

Dalen Penson led the team in receptions (3) and receiving yards (58), but the biggest plays came from a pair of players who had not made an impact through the first two weeks. Jaiven Plummer caught a 37-yard touchdown and Debron Gatling caught a 32-yard touchdown.

Not any spectacular efforst, but an all-around solid day for this position.

Tight Ends: D+

The tight ends as a whole have not lived up to expectations so far through the first part of the season. Kevin Roche Jr is having a breakout season, but the rest of the group has not performed well.

Roche Jr had an ok day from a stats perspective, catching two passes for 38 yards. Chris Corbo finished with one catch for six yards. Spencer Mermans finished as the lowest-graded player (46.0) on Georgia Tech's offense per Pro Football Focus, while Corbo was the fourth-lowest.

Offensive line: C-

This group was facing the absences of Ethan Mackenny and Jameson Riggs, with Jordan Floyd and Will Reed getting starts in their place.

The results were mixed. On one hand, Georgia Tech had its best rushing day of the season and only allowed one sack and two TFL's. Kevin Peay Jr graded out with a 75.8 grade on PFF, second-highest on offense, while Joseph Ionata had a 73.7 grade.

But Georgia Tech only averaged 3.9 yards per carry and was not able to impose their will yet again. This unit is still a work in progress and needs to get better.

Defensive Line: B+

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Tawfiq Thomas (95) celebrates after a victory over the Mercer Bears at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a pretty solid game for the Yellow Jackets defensive line, even with Mercer running for over 180 yards.

Tawfiq Thomas finished with six tackles and a sack, as well as being the highest-graded player on the entire team, finishing wth a 91.8 overall grade and a 94.2 run-defense grade.

Taje McCoy and Noah Carter each had sacks, with McCoy also earning an elite grade at PFF (90.8 overall, 94.7 pass rush). Carter finished with a 92.9 pass rushing grade.

It was not all great. Amontrae Bradford, Shymeik Jones, and Vincent-Carroll-Jackson did not play as well, nor did Christian Speakman or AJ Hoffler.

Linebackers: C-

It was not a great day for the linebackers, but at least in this game there were a few bright spots, including a true freshman.

Braylon Outlaw was the true freshman that was getting all the buzz during fall camp, but today it was CJ Gamble. Gamble played 17 snaps for the Yellow Jackets and picked up an interception and a 90.5 PFF grade in those snaps. Could he see the field more in the coming weeks?

Cayman Spaulding was solid, as was E.J. Lightsey. Outlaw saw his most action of the season, playing 27 snaps.

This position has not played well, but there were some flashes of hope for the future today.

Secondary: B-

Mercer was clearly trying to run the ball on Georgia Tech and only threw it 14 times total, but Georgia Tech only allowed a couple a couple of plays that went over 20 yards.

Savion Riley and Tae Harris were tied for the team lead in tackles with six each.