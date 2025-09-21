PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 45-24 Win Over Temple
It was not always pretty, but Georgia Tech got a 21-point win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. In the 45-24 win over the Owls, Georgia Tech racked up over 300 yards rushing and played mostl good defense throughout the night.
The frustrating part for Georgia Tech was that after they went up 21-0 in the first quarter, their offense stalled out for the rest of the half. The Yellow Jackets totaled only nine yards in the second quarter and allowed Temple to hang around a bit longer than they should have. Still, a three-score win is a three-score win, and the Yellow Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
So how did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. RB Daylon Gordon- 97.4 (2)
2. WR Bailey Stockton- 82.0 (5)
3. RB Jamal Haynes- 79.1 (29)
4. RB Malachi Hosley- 77.7 (23)
5. LT Ethan Mackenny- 75.8 (48)
6. RG Keylan Rutledge- 73.8 (49)
7. WR Jordan Allen- 70.0 (1)
8. TE J.T. Byrne- 69.7 (15)
9. OL Malachi Carney- 67.1 (39)
10. WR Isiah Canion- 66.5 (31)
11. LG Joe Fusile- 66.4 (50)
12. RB J.P. Powell- 65.1 (1)
13. WR Malik Rutherford- 65.4 (23)
14. OL Jameson Riggs- 60.8 (11)
15. RB Shane Marshall- 60.0 (1)
16. WR Cal Faulkner- 60.0 (1)
17. QB Aaron Philo- 60.0 (2)
18. OL Benjamin Galloway- 60.0 (1)
19. WR Debron Gatling- 59.8 (2)
20. OL Josh Petty- 59.1 (2)
21. TE Brett Seither- 57.5 (21)
22. TE Luke Harpring- 56.0 (19)
23. QB Haynes King- 55.1 (48)
24. WR Eric Rivers- 54.7 (29)
25. WR Dean Patterson- 54.0 (19)
26. WR Zion Taylor- 53.8 (14)
27. OL Harrison Moore- 53.6 (50)
28. TE Josh Beetham- 51.5 (14)
Defense
1. LB Tah'j Butler- 78.1 (44)
2. LB Kyle Efford- 75.4 (36)
3. DB Ahmari Harvey- 74.9 (36)
4. DB Kelvin Hill- 74.5 (26)
5. DL Jordan van den Berg- 73.7 (35)
6. LB Melvin Jordan- 73.6 (48)
7. DB Zachary Tobe- 72.1 (22)
8. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 70.0 (44)
9. DB Will Kiker- 69.9 (12)
10. DB Jon Mitchell- 69.4 (28)
11. DE Ronald Triplette- 68.1 (28)
12. DB Rodney Shelley- 68.6 (33)
13. DB Jy Gilmore- 67.2 (43)
14. DL Jason Moore- 66.7 (32)
15. DE Amontrae Bradford- 66.4 (32)
16. DB Daiquan White- 66.1 (34)
17. DL Christian Garrett- 65.2 (20)
18. LB E.J. Lightsey- 65.2 (38)
19. DL Landen Marshall- 65.1 (18)
20. DL Shymeik Jones- 63.0 (19)
21. DL Matthew Alexander- 62.5 (32)
22. DB Elgin Sessions- 62.1 (7)
23. LB Cayman Spaulding- 60.9 (18)
24. DB Omar Daniels- 60.7 (47)
25. DE Brayden Manley- 58.6 (35)
26. DE Jordan Boyd- 58.0 (19)
27. DB Dalen Penson- 57.0 (8)
28. DL Akelo Stone- 56.9 (29)
29. DB Tae Harris- 55.9 (48)
30. DE A.J. Hoffler- 48. 1 (34)
31. DB Christian Pritchett- 33.9 (15)