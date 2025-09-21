All Yellow Jackets

PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 45-24 Win Over Temple

Georgia Tech played at home against Temple on Saturday and earned a three score victory over the Owls

Jackson Caudell

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Daylon Gordon (21) celebrates with head coach Brent Key after a touchdown against the Temple Owls in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
It was not always pretty, but Georgia Tech got a 21-point win over Temple on Saturday afternoon. In the 45-24 win over the Owls, Georgia Tech racked up over 300 yards rushing and played mostl good defense throughout the night.

The frustrating part for Georgia Tech was that after they went up 21-0 in the first quarter, their offense stalled out for the rest of the half. The Yellow Jackets totaled only nine yards in the second quarter and allowed Temple to hang around a bit longer than they should have. Still, a three-score win is a three-score win, and the Yellow Jackets are 4-0 for the first time since 2014.

So how did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton (7) runs after a catch against the Temple Owls in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. RB Daylon Gordon- 97.4 (2)

2. WR Bailey Stockton- 82.0 (5)

3. RB Jamal Haynes- 79.1 (29)

4. RB Malachi Hosley- 77.7 (23)

5. LT Ethan Mackenny- 75.8 (48)

6. RG Keylan Rutledge- 73.8 (49)

7. WR Jordan Allen- 70.0 (1)

8. TE J.T. Byrne- 69.7 (15)

9. OL Malachi Carney- 67.1 (39)

10. WR Isiah Canion- 66.5 (31)

11. LG Joe Fusile- 66.4 (50)

12. RB J.P. Powell- 65.1 (1)

13. WR Malik Rutherford- 65.4 (23)

14. OL Jameson Riggs- 60.8 (11)

15. RB Shane Marshall- 60.0 (1)

16. WR Cal Faulkner- 60.0 (1)

17. QB Aaron Philo- 60.0 (2)

18. OL Benjamin Galloway- 60.0 (1)

19. WR Debron Gatling- 59.8 (2)

20. OL Josh Petty- 59.1 (2)

21. TE Brett Seither- 57.5 (21)

22. TE Luke Harpring- 56.0 (19)

23. QB Haynes King- 55.1 (48)

24. WR Eric Rivers- 54.7 (29)

25. WR Dean Patterson- 54.0 (19)

26. WR Zion Taylor- 53.8 (14)

27. OL Harrison Moore- 53.6 (50)

28. TE Josh Beetham- 51.5 (14)

Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1. LB Tah'j Butler- 78.1 (44)

2. LB Kyle Efford- 75.4 (36)

3. DB Ahmari Harvey- 74.9 (36)

4. DB Kelvin Hill- 74.5 (26)

5. DL Jordan van den Berg- 73.7 (35)

6. LB Melvin Jordan- 73.6 (48)

7. DB Zachary Tobe- 72.1 (22)

8. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 70.0 (44)

9. DB Will Kiker- 69.9 (12)

10. DB Jon Mitchell- 69.4 (28)

11. DE Ronald Triplette- 68.1 (28)

12. DB Rodney Shelley- 68.6 (33)

13. DB Jy Gilmore- 67.2 (43)

14. DL Jason Moore- 66.7 (32)

15. DE Amontrae Bradford- 66.4 (32)

16. DB Daiquan White- 66.1 (34)

17. DL Christian Garrett- 65.2 (20)

18. LB E.J. Lightsey- 65.2 (38)

19. DL Landen Marshall- 65.1 (18)

20. DL Shymeik Jones- 63.0 (19)

21. DL Matthew Alexander- 62.5 (32)

22. DB Elgin Sessions- 62.1 (7)

23. LB Cayman Spaulding- 60.9 (18)

24. DB Omar Daniels- 60.7 (47)

25. DE Brayden Manley- 58.6 (35)

26. DE Jordan Boyd- 58.0 (19)

27. DB Dalen Penson- 57.0 (8)

28. DL Akelo Stone- 56.9 (29)

29. DB Tae Harris- 55.9 (48)

30. DE A.J. Hoffler- 48. 1 (34)

31. DB Christian Pritchett- 33.9 (15)

Published
