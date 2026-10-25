PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 49-27 Loss To Boston College

Georgia Tech suffered an embarrassing homecoming loss to the Boston College Eagles in a 49-27 defeat. Today, we take a look at who graded well despite the lopsided loss. There were some positives despite the score.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 8? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. OL Josh Petty- 82.6 (27)

2. QB Grady Adamson- 76.8 (12)

3. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 74.5 (38)

4. WR Dalen Penson- 72.8 (45)

5. WR Jordan Allen- 72.0 (52)

6. RB Trelain Maddox- 69.5 (31)

7. QB Alberto Mendoza- 68.7 (53)

8. OL Jameson Riggs- 67.6 (65)

9. OL Joseph Ionata- 64.2 (59)

10. RB Justice Haynes- 61.8 (32)

11. RB Chad Alexander- 61.0 (38)

12. OL Malachi Carney- 59.8 (38)

13. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 59.5 (38)

14. TE Chris Corbo- 58.7 (48)

15. TE Spencer Mermans- 57.8 (7)

16. WR Rahkeem Smith- 57.5 (2)

17. WR Chris Elko- 57.3 (2)

18. TE Gavin Harris- 56.5 (4)

19. WR Jaiven Plummer- 56.1 (16)

20. OL Will Reed- 53.6 (33)

21. WR Debron Gatling- 53.5 (12)

22. OL Jordan Floyd- 45.5 (65)

23. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 43.1 (34)

We were finally able to see Josh Petty in uniform after a long return from injury. Petty didn’t waste any time showing the talent that he is and came in and graded the highest with an 82.6. With how porous the offensive line has been, he needs to play as much as possible. Also grading well were QB Grady Adamson, Kevin Roche Jr, Dalen Penson, and Jordan Allen.

Defense

1. DB Jonas Duclona- 85.0 (52)

2. CB Trae Stevenson Jr- 75.0 (34)

3. EDGE Taje McCoy- 72.4 (45)

4. DB Tae Harris- 72.1 (69)

5. EDGE Brayden Manley- 66.8 (36)

6. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 64.3 (69)

7. LB Braylon Outlaw- 63.7 (18)

8. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 60.8 (55)

9. DB Kealan Jones- 60.7 (3)

10. CB Jon Mitchell- 60.0 (4)

11. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 59.2 (22)

12. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 56.5 (15)

13. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 56.4 (21)

14. DL Amier Clarke- 55.1 (24)

15. EDGE Amontrae Braford- 55.1 (14)

16. LB Cayman Spaulding- 54.9 (55)

17. LB E.J. Lightsey- 54.8 (48)

18. DL Christian Speakman- 52.5 (43)

19. CB Zachary Tobe- 48.5 (45)

20. DL Derry Norris Jr- 46.7 (23)

21. DL Christian Garrett- 46.3 (45)

22. LB C.J. Gamble- 40.1 (10)

23. DB Kelvin Hill- 33.2 (9)

Jonas Duclona was the highest-graded defender for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, and that is not too surprising. His ability in coverage to make plays and constantly be around the football was apparent. He certainly made a case that he should see the field more. Trae Stevenson Jr, who is a true freshman, continues to prove he deserves more playing time with his 75.0 defensive grade. Taje McCoy and Tae Harris rounded out the top four and were the best graded.