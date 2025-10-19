PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s Win Over Duke
Georgia Tech picked up a key win on the road against Duke on Saturday. It was several things that led to the victory, including their red zone defense and their second-half adjustments that allowed the Yellow Jackets to take control of the game.
Another key factor in the Yellow Jackets win was stopping the run. Georgia Tech held Nate Sheppard to 50 yards on 15 carries. As a team, they limited Duke to 68 yards, and it was their first game of the season that they held a team under 100 yards rushing. Their run defense was the best it had been all season.
You know, we set out defensively really to accomplish a couple of things. Number one was to stop the run. And I thought we did a great job of that. I thought the D-Line made a major step forward today. Then we said we had to affect the quarterback. And affecting the quarterback is not always just getting pressure,” said Key. “It's also changing things in the back end. And he's a, he's a dagum good quarterback. And there are always things to clean up. I know you guys are going to ask me, well, what about coming on the road in noon games in the first half versus the second half? Well, I was going to tell you, I don't have an answer for that right now. I guess I'll have to go back to what I said on Thursday and stick that cattle prod or whatever with the sun doesn't shine. But I thought they were in a good place as far as coming out to ready to play.”
One of the highest-rated graded players was no other than Haynes King, who put up the best PFF grade on the team. Several new faces and veteran players were also rated high in Josh Bettham, J.T. Byrne, Jordan Allen, and Jamal Haynes. On defense Melvin Jordan IV, Matthew Alexander, and Tah’j Butler were the highest ranked players.
So, how did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Haynes King- 85.7 (58)
2. TE Josh Beetham- 73.5 (24)
3. WR Jordan Allen- 71.5 (8)
4. RB Jamal Haynes- 69.7 (33)
5. TE J.T. Byrne- 65.5 (23)
6. WR Eric Rivers- 65.3 (48)
7. WR Bailey Stockton- 63.4 (33)
8. OG Keylan Rutledge- 63.3 (58)
9. WR Isiah Canion- 61.9 (42)
10. C Harrison Moore- 61.7 (52)
11. RB Malachi Hosley- 61.2 (27)
12. RT Malachi Carney- 60.7 (58)
13. LG Joe Fusile- 60.4 (17)
14. LT Ethan MacKenny- 60.2 (53)
15. C Tana Alo-Tupuola- 59.9 (47)
16. TE Luke Harpring- 58.5 (15)
17. WR Malik Rutherford- 57.6 (7)
18. WR Zion Taylor- 56.2 (5)
19. WR Dean Patterson- 55.0 (15)
20. LT Josh Petty- 53.6 (5)
21. TE Brett Seither- 47.9 (10)
Defense
1. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 80.9 (19)
2. DT Matthew Alexander- 71.3 (48)
3. LB Tah’j Butler- 70.9 (38)
4. DB Jy Gilmore- 70.5 (65)
5. DT Jason Moore- 69.9 (37)
6. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 69.3 (3)
7. LB E.J. Lightsey- 67.6 (55)
8. DT Shymeik Jones- 65.9 (13)
9. DB Kelvin Hill- 65.7 (16)
10. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 64.5 (38)
11. EDGE Brayden Manley- 64.2 (33)
12. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 64.1 (27)
13. DB Omar Daniels- 64.0 (63)
14. DB Zachary Tobe- 62.0 (50)
15. DB Daiquan White- 61.4 (37)
16. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 61.1 (45)
17. DB Jon Mitchell- 60.7 (12)
18. DB Rodney Shelley- 60.6 (56)
19. LB Kyle Efford- 60.1 (39)
20. LB Cayman Spaulding- 58.7 (41)
21. EDGE Andre Fuller- 57.5 (25)
22. DT Ronald Triplette- 56.6 (30)
23. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 49.4 (68)