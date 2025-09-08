PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's Win Over Gardner-Webb
Georgia Tech has started its season off 2-0 and got a dominant victory over Gardner Webb yesterday. Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a date with long time rival Clemson. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014 and with the way the Tigers have struggled to start the season, this seems like a prime opportunity for Brent Key to get a big ACC victory at home.
Before we get to that game though, how did PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade the Yellow Jackets yesterday? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. WR Jordan Allen- 89.5 (5)
2. OL Josh Petty- 79.5 (4)
3. WR Isiah Canion- 77.5 (28)
4. QB Aaron Philo- 75.7 (59)
5. WR Malik Rutherford- 73.5 (13)
6. RB Jamal Haynes- 72.7 (27)
7. WR Dean Patterson- 66.2 (29)
8. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 65.9 (35)
9. WR Zion Taylor- 65. 2(35)
10. WR Eric Rivers- 64.9 (22)
11. RB J.P. Powell- 62. 4 (5)
12. RB Malachi Hosley- 61.5 (26)
13. OL Ethan Mackenny- 61.0 (56)
14. OL Harrison Moore- 60.9 (56)
15. QB Graham Knowles- 60.6 (1)
16. WR Debron Gatling- 60.0 (1)
17. OL Will Reed- 59.9 (4)
18. OL Kevin Peay- 59.8 (4)
19. OL Peyton Joseph- 59.5 (4)
20. OL Jameson Riggs- 59.4 (11)
21. RB Daylon Gordon- 59.3 (6)
22. OL Keylan Rutledge- 56.6 (56)
23. WR Bailey Stockton- 56.2 (22)
24. TE Luke Harping- 56.0 (12)
25. TE Brett Seither- 55.7 (16)
26. OL Joe Fusile- 55.6 (25)
27. RB Shane Marshall- 53.8 (4)
28. OL Malachi Carney- 53. 6 (45)
29. TE J.T. Byrne- 53. 1 (30)
30. TE Josh Beetham- 38.2 (19)
Defense
1. DE Amontrae Bradford- 93.2 (24)
2. DL Jordan van den Berg- 85.2 (28)
3. DL Akelo Stone- 77.7 (32)
4. LB Kyle Efford- 75.9 (31)
5. LB Melvin Jordan- 75 3 (33)
6. LB Cayman Spaulding- 74, 3 (34)
7. DE Brayden Manley- 74.3 (31)
8. LB Myles Forristall- 73. 9 (5)
9. DL Christian Garrett- 73, 8 (24)
10. DB Zachary Tobe- 72.2 (26)
11. DE Andre Fuller Jr- 71.5 (44)
12. E.J. Lightsey- 71.5 (35)
13. DL Blake Belin- 70.4 (6)
14. DL Jordan Boyd- 69.4 (27)
15. DB Will Kiker- 69.2 (18)
16. DL Derry Norris- 68.3 (6)
17. DB Daiquan White- 67.8 (21)
18. DL Landen Marshall- 67.6 (20)
19. DB Tae Harris- 67.0 (55)
20. DL Jason Moore- 66.9 (26)
21. DB Jon Mitchell- 66.6 (20)
22. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 65.9 (30)
23. DB Omar Daniels- 65.6 (35)
24. DL Matthew Alexander- 65.0 (27)
25. LB Tah'j Butler- 63.1 (30)
26. DB Elgin Sessions- 62.8 (32)
27. DB Ben Hollerbach- 62.6 (6)
28. DL Shymeik Jones- 60.5 (13)
29. DL Carrington Coombs- 60.0 (6)
30. LB Drew Cohen- 59.6 (2)
31. DB Christian Pritchett- 54.4 (11)
32. DB Jy Gilmore- 54.3 (25)
33. DB Kelvin Hill- 52.7 (28)
34. DB Ahmari Harvey- 50.6 (39)
35. DB Dalen Penson- 47. 4 (20)
36. D.J. Moore- 47.4 (19)