PFF Snap Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 35-20 Win Over Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech rolled to a victory on Saturday against an inferior opponent in the Virginia Tech Hokies and had one of its best starts to a game this season. It was the most consistent the offense has been this season, and they scored their third-highest output this season with 35 points. Georgia Tech also rushed for 268 yards, beating its season average of 232 rushing yards per game.
Defensively, Georgia Tech had one of its best halves of the year, holding Virginia Tech to just 33 passing yards and 68 yards on the ground in the first half against the Hokies. Running backs had a combined 24 yards in the first half. The second half would be a different story, but if the Yellow Jackets can have a similar effort to the one they had in the first half, then they should be just fine.
Star quarterback Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets best cover corner, Ahmari Harvey, were some of the best players on the field on Saturday. They both played critical parts in Georgia Tech coming out with a win and graded the highest. Georgia Tech is now 6-0 for the first time since 2011 and is already bowl eligible for the third time under head coach Brent Key. Georgia Tech is establishing itself as a premier program and one you have to pay close attention to.
So how did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Haynes King- 88.9 (70)
2. TE Brett Seither- 81.7 (15)
3. RB Malachi Hosley- 75.5 (25)
4. TE Luke Harpring- 73.9 (12)
5. WR Malik Rutherford- 72.8 (32)
6. RB Jamal Haynes- 64.2 (46)
7. WR Isiah Canion- 61.9 (46)
8. RB Trelain Maddox- 61.8 (10)
9. WR Eric Rivers- 61.5 (46)
10. OL Harrison Moore- 60.9 (70)
11. RG Keylan Rutledge- 60.1 (70)
12. LG Joe Fusile- 58.8 (70)
13. TE Josh Beetham- 58.1 (25)
14. WR Dean Patterson- 56.0 (29)
15. RT Jameson Riggs- 53.5 (11)
16. LT Ethan Mackenny- 53.3 (70)
17. WR Bailey Stockton- 51.2 (11)
18. WR Zion Taylor- 50.4 (12)
19. TE J.T. Byrne- 48.3 (41)
20. RT Malachi Carney- 47.7 (59)
Defense
1. CB Ahmari Harvey- 78.2 (49)
2. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 76.6 (42)
3. LB Kyle Efford- 71.9 (39)
4. DT Matthew Alexander- 71.2 (40)
5. LB Tah’j Butler- 69.6 (16)
6. DB Omar Daniels- 67.7 (51)
7. CB Rodney Shelley- 66.3 (35)
8. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 65.4 (20)
9. DB Jy Gilmore- 65.4 (54)
10. LB E.J. Lightsey- 64.9 (46)
11. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 63.8 (5)
12. DT Jaason Moore- 62.9 (20)
13. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 62.0 (23)
14. EDGE Brayden Manley- 58.4 (24)
15. DT Shymeik Jones- 56.8 (11)
16. EDGE AJ Hoffler- 55.7 (33)
17. DB Clayton Powell Lee- 54.2 (56)
18. DT Ronald Triplette- 52.6 (22)
19. LB Cayman Spaulding- 51.5 (26)
20. DB Kelvin Hill- 50.6 (18)
21. CB Zachary Tobe- 46.9 (29)
22. CB Daiquan White- 45.0 (9)
23. DB Tae Harris- 38.2 (3)