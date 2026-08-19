Predicting Single-Season Stat Leaders for Georgia Tech Football in 2026

The season opener for Georgia Tech is just 15 days away, and the Yellow Jackets are about to wrap up camp. Brent Key's team will be hard at work preparing for the season opener against Colorado, and Georgia Tech will hope to both continue the momentum they got by winning nine games last season but play more consistent football on both sides while avoiding the mistakes that made them lose four of their last five games.

When looking ahead to this season, who will be the major statistical leaders for the Yellow Jackets?

Passing Yards

Alberto Mendoza is set to become Georgia Tech's quarterback in 2026 | Georgia Tech Athletic

Leader: Alberto Mendoza

Alberto Mendoza is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets and the former Indiana backup is going to get his chance to shine as a starter at the power four level.

Mendoza has been praised for his smarts and accuracy during fall camp, and I think he is being overlooked nationally heading into the year. There is no doubt that he is going to be the leader in passing yards, and he will be able to chip in on the ground as well.

Rushing Yards

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leader: Justice Haynes

Georgia Tech enters the season with one of the best running back duos in the country and either Haynes or Malachi Hosley is going to lead the team in rushing yards this season. I think Mendoza is going to give Georgia Tech a mobile threat at quarterback, but I would not expect him to be as dangerous as Haynes King was on the ground.

Haynes might have led the Big Ten (maybe the country) in rushing yards last season had he not gotten hurt. He averaged over seven yards per carry and is one of the best home run hitters in the sport. A potential All-ACC and All-American season is not out of the question for Haynes.

Receiving Yards

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leader: Jordan Allen

Georgia Tech has questions about their receiving corps entering the season and while I think their tight ends are going to be very much involved in the passing game this season, I don't think they are going to have enough to lead the team in yardage.

I think either Allen, Isaiah Fuhrmann, or Dalen Penson has the strongest chance to lead the team in receiving, though I think there is a chance that because of the run-heavy element to the offense, whoever leads the team in receiving will end up coming in under 1,000 yards.

Allen can get the ball in multiple ways and can turn any catch into a big gain with his ability to make defenders miss. I think he will lead the team in receiving this season.

Tackles

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leader-Kyle Efford

I think the top two candidates for this role are going to be Georgia Tech's two veteran linebackers, Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey. Both players are looking for bounce-back seasons after a down 2025 season, but they have a lot of confidence that under new coordinator Jason Semore they will have a much better run defense than what they showed last season.

Sacks

Leader- Noah Carter

I think Carter, Jordan Walker, and Amontrae Bradford are the top contenders to lead the team in sacks and any of those three is a reasonable choice.

Carter has loads of athleticism off the edge and can create havoc on any given play. The former blue-chip recruit is going to be depended on this season to juice a Georgia Tech pass rush that has been lackluster for quite some time.

Interceptions

Leader: Tae Harris

Georgia Tech has not been able to create many turnovers on the defensive side of the ball over the past couple of seasons under different defensive coordinators, but that was one of the reasons that Jason Semore was hired.

Tae Harris has had a strong fall camp for Georgia Tech and is poised for breakout season in 2026. He could be one of the top tacklers on the team, but he will create turnovers as well and be one of the top overall players on the defense.