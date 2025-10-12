Predicting Where Georgia Tech Will Be Ranked In The Week 8 AP Poll
Georgia Tech put together one of its best games offensively against Virginia Tech and had a fast start to the game, scoring two touchdowns on their first first two possessions of the game. It was one of the reasons they came out with a 35-20 victory over the Hokies. Despite the win, the Yellow Jackets still haven’t put together a complete game, but are trending in that direction. A key area they were great in was the turnover margin, which was a point of emphasis coming into the game against the Hokies. For just the second time this season, the Yellow Jackets won the turnover margin and were +1 on Saturday, another good sign moving forward.
Let’s take a look at some key factors in Georgia Tech moving up and potentially being a higher-ranked team.
Action Around The Country
It may be tough this week for Georgia Tech to move up with where they are ranked in the poll and teams above them handling business. No. 10 Georgia survived an ugly start to the game against Auburn and ultimately prevailed 20-10. No. 11 LSU didn’t have its best effort against SEC foe South Carolina, but their defense carried the day, limiting the Gamecocks to just 10 points at home. No. 8 Alabama and No. 9 Texas Tech picked up key wins this week. Alabama beat No. 14 Missouri 27-24, and Texas Tech rolled over unranked Kansas.
While No. 3 Oregon lost to Indiana, it is highly unlikely that they will move outside of the top 10. The same is true for No. 6 Oklahoma, which lost its rivalry game against Texas 23-6. While their quarterback John Mateer threw three interceptions, it is still very unlikely that Oklahoma is not a top 10 in the new poll ranking.
So, where could they end up?
Georgia Tech's best chance to move up is a spot over the Tennessee Volunteers. They have a loss on the season to Georgia 44-41. On Saturday, they struggled mightily against Arkansas, who nearly mounted a comeback towards the end of the game. The Volunteers prevailed 34-31, but the struggles on defense are concerning for a football team that was expected to be good on that side of the ball. The voters could look at the scores and be more impressed with the Yellow Jackets and move them up a spot.
However, it looks highly likely that the Yellow Jackets will simply remain put at No. 13. There wasn’t enough movement by the teams ahead of them to justify them moving into the top 10, but as we see on any college football weekend, things can change, and you have to be able to capitalize.
Overall, it was not the prettiest win on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets, but another step in the right direction. Head coach Brent Key discussed the win and what his team needs to do to continue improving if they want to reach their season's goals.
"Always good to get a win, y'all. I mean, 6 -0 is a good accomplishment at this point. It really is. Proud of the way the guys went out and played. We got some plays when we needed to. Started out fast, had a good plan of attack. You know, a lot of things in there, some plays. We'd play good for two or three plays, and then we have a fourth down or a third down. Give up something or have a penalty. A copy of this and costly penalties. But penalties, six, but golly, three of them were in crucial times,” said Key.
“Two-thirds downs, third and longs. We had them at DPI, and then holding a call down on the right before half-time, down in the red area to negate the touchdown. And then the one on the screenplay in the fourth quarter, the fourth one where Harrison's out there. I mean, he didn't hear a whistle behind him, but regardless, he'd get a 15-yarder. So had some costly, costly ones there, but excited to come out with a win, and like I say every week, enjoy the win, they're hard to come by, enjoy tonight, but we'll come in tomorrow and be extremely critical and work to continue to improve."