Georgia Tech Baseball Vs North Carolina Series Preview

Georgia Tech is going to try and get their second straight ACC Series win when they hit the road this weekend to take on North Carolina. Both teams have identical records, with both teams sitting at 7-8 in ACC play. They are both talented teams that have been ranked in the top 25 this season, but both teams lack consistency.

Georgia Tech appeared to be getting right after winning the weekend series against Florida State, but then looked sluggish in a loss to Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets got down early and could not complete the comeback against the Panthers and it wound up being another frustrating loss for the team.

North Carolina is coming off of a three-game series against Louisville, in which they lost two of those three games. The Tar Heels took the first game 13-9 but then lost two close extra-inning games to the Cardinals. After losing the series to Louisville, North Carolina was defeated by NC A&T on Tuesday. North Carolina has not won an ACC series since beating Duke in March. The Tar Heels have an 18-3 record at home this season.

This is going to be a big series for both teams. Second place in the ACC Coastal is still in reach and neither team wants to fall too far behind Miami in the division. Georgia Tech has a series upcoming with the Hurricanes and wants to be in the best position possible when they play.

The offense for the Yellow Jackets is coming into this game playing well. Catcher Kevin Parada was recognized as the national and ACC player of the week for his efforts. Shortstop Chandler Simpson's return has made the lineup that much better as well. Georgia Tech needs more consistency from their pitchers if this team is to make a run in the postseason, however.

Game one is slated to begin at 6:00 p.m on Friday in Chapel Hill and can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Game two is Saturday at 2:00 p.m in Chapel Hill and can also be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Game three is Sunday at 1:00 p.m in Chapel Hill and also on ACC Network Extra.

