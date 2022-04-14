Recruiting season is in full swing in college football and that means that teams are ramping up their efforts in an attempt to land some of the top prospects in the country. The state of Georgia is filled with some of the top talents in the country. Even if a prospect does not have five stars next to his name, that does not mean that he can't come in and make an instant impact.

Georgia Tech is still searching for its first commitment to the 2023 class. This is going to be a pivotal class for head coach Geoff Collins in his fourth season as the head coach. He has not had more than three wins in a season and some of the best players from the team last season are gone. He could ease those concerns by putting together some commitments in this class.

The Yellow Jackets have offered and are in the hunt for some of the top interior offensive linemen in the state and the country. Who will be their top targets in 2023?

Let's discuss it.

Robert Grigsby- North Cobb High School, GA

A local product from North Cobb high school, Robert Grigsby earned an offer from Georgia Tech in January. He has yet to visit Atlanta, but it is safe to say that Collins and his staff are working hard to get him on campus. Grigsby is an imposing lineman at 6-4 302 LBS and could grow into an impact player.

More power five programs are starting to notice Grigsby's talent as well. Utah, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Duke, Louisville, and NC State have offered the Georgia lineman. Tech should be recruiting him hard and making sure he stays at home.

Jonathan Cline- Cartersville High School, GA

Another interior lineman prospect from the peach state, Jonathan Cline has seen his stock rise as a recruit and other top schools are starting to notice his talent. Cline was offered by the Yellow Jackets back in January and has gotten more attention since then.

Cline has other offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, and Georgia Southern. He has not taken a visit to Georgia Tech since getting the offer and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff should be working to change that. Keep an eye on this recruitment in the summer and fall.

Connor Lew- Kennesaw Mountain High School, GA

Staying in-state, the next potential top target for the Yellow Jacket at the interior offensive line is Connor Lew from Kennesaw Mountain high school. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 sports, Lew has gotten better in each season and schools have started to notice.

Lew has been on the radar of the Yellow Jackets and their coaching staff for a while, as he was offered back in November of 2020. Since then, some of the top schools in the country have taken notice and Lew has received offers from Georgia, Miami, South Carolina, Penn State, and Tennessee, among others. This is going to be a key recruitment from the staff and one of the top interior linemen targets.

Nathan Efobi- South Forsyth High School, GA

One of the top interior offensive linemen targets for Georgia Tech should be South Forsyth's Nathan Efobi. Efobi was offered by the Yellow Jackets in March of 2021 and attended one of the camps that the Yellow Jackets had last summer. Efobi is a 6-4 282 LBS prospect, that is rated as a three-star according to 247 sports.

In the past few months, Efobi has seen his stock rise and has had multiple power five offers coming in. Miami, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest, and Louisville have all offered the talented lineman. It is going to be a key battle for the Yellow Jackets and the staff.

Trovon Bough- Pace Academy, GA

The lineman that should be the top target for Collins and his staff should be Pace Academy's, Trovon Bough. Playing at a local high school, Bough has improved in each season and has seen his recruitment really pick up. At 6-4 315 LBS, Bough is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports.

Bough is getting looked at by multiple power five schools and holds offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Wake Forest, and others. The Yellow Jackets are going to have to battle some of their ACC rivals for the lineman.

