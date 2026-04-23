This NFL Draft Weekend Should Be the Most Successful of the Brent Key Era So Far

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off tonight and it is going to he an exciting week for a handful of prospects from Georgia Tech.

Ever since he took over as the head coach, Brent Key has leveled up the talent in Atlanta, and this weekend is going to be evidence that. The Yellow Jackets have not had a first-round pick since 2010, but offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge has a chance to break that streak tonight in the first round.

It is not just the first round though. In last year's draft, Georgia Tech had two players drafted, Jackson Hawes (5th round) and Zeek Biggers (7th), but this year, there is a chance for Georgia Tech to surpass those numbers and perhaps double or even triple them.

This draft weekend has a chance to be the most successful so far of the Brent Key era.

Who gets drafted?

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech wideout Eric Rivers (WO32) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rutledge is a lock to be drafted and could even go in the first round tonight. The others are likely going to be day three picks barring a surprise, but Saturday is when several Yellow Jackets could fly off the board.

WR Eric Rivers possesses blazing speed and deep threat ability, and I think that he is going to go at some point in this draft. Defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg, despite not being invited to the NFL Combine, has momentum heading into the weekend, and I anticipate that he is going to be picked this weekend. His athleticism at such a premium position and his upward trajectory will entice teams and he has been getting plenty of love from draft analysts heading into Thursday. Cornerback Ahmari Harvey is another player who should get picked this weekend, and with van den Berg's rise heading into the draft, I would say that Harvey is now the most underrated prospect for Georgia Tech.

There are some other guys on the fringes that could get drafted. I think that Haynes King should get drafted and that he is going to find a way to make an impact in the league, but it is not a guarantee that he hears his name called this weekend. RB Jamal Haynes has a chance to get be picked this weekend along with WR Malik Rutherford . DB Jy Gilmore, DB Rodney Shelley, and DL Akelo Stone are darkhorses to be selected as well.

DL Matthew Alexander, TE Josh Beetham, TE J.T. Byrne, DB Omar Daniels, P Marshall Nichols, WR Dean Patterson, DB Clayton Powell-Lee, and TE Brett Seither are more than likely going to sign undrafted free agent deals.

This weekend is going to be a showcase in how far Georgia Tech has come under Brent Key and I think there could be upwards of five players or more drafted over the course of the next few days.