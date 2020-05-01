Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's Recruits This Past Week

Here's the latest buzz revolving around a few of Georgia Tech's football recruits.

Commitments

Shawn Chappell Jr. | 2021 3-star DB

Geoff Collins and staff have been offering a lot of safeties in the 2021 recruiting cycle - Chappell has played both corner and safety. As the secondary continues to develop consistency and improve on the pass rush, Chappell's frame, physicality and versatility will be a plus.

Top Schools

Jordan Lovett | 2021 3-star DB

6-foot-2, 195-pound safety from Radcliff (KY) North Hardin named the Jackets in his top 7 on Wednesday.

Tim Keenan | 2021 3-star DT

6-foot-1, 341-pound defensive tackle from Birmingham (AL) Ramsay puts Georgia Tech in his top 15 on Friday.

Recent Offers

Jaden Mangham | 2022 3-star ATH

It feels great to have an offer from such a prestigious academic school. Coach Choice and coach Dixon let me know they were building something really special there. - Mangham on recent Georgia Tech offer

Ben Postma | 2021 3-star TE

6-foor-4, 225-pound tight end from Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch. Currently holds 20 offers including Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Arkansas.

Jaylen Early | 2022 4-star OT

6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive tackle out of Duncanville (Texas). Has received multiple offers this week - Texas, Florida State and Oregon State.

Kody Jones | 2022 4-star ATH

I love that Georgia Tech has an amazing education program. That's huge for me because you can't always play football. Therefore, I know I have to be set for life after football. - Jones at what he likes about the Yellow Jackets

COVID-19 and recruiting

With Georgia Tech rebuilding its program, the more times the Yellow Jackets bring in recruits, the more likely those recruits will commit and sign with the Ramblin’ Wreck. COVID-19 ruined spring unofficial visits, something Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins and his staff needed as an avenue to gain additional visits for prospects attempting to learn about the new coaching staff.

