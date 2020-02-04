All Yellow Jackets
NSD 2020: Recruits To Watch

Matthew McGavic

National Signing Day is now just 24 hours away, and the Georgia Tech coaching staff is looking to capitalize on the momentum from the 2019 Early Signing Period and finish the 2020 recruiting cycle strong. Back on December 18th, the Yellow Jackets were able to land 22 Letters of Intent (21 Freshman & 1 Grad Transfer) and secure a Top 25 class for the first time since 2007.

Head coach Geoff Collins and company has certainly been busy on the recruiting trail in the time since then. On top of landing yet another grad transfer in OL Devin Cochran, they have also already started to build for the future, landing a commitment from Class of 2021 athlete Jamal Haynes.

With the dead period now fully in effect and the 2020 recruiting cycle about to close, here are some recruits to watch for tomorrow:

TJ Davis

This 3* outside Linebacker/defensive end has been shown a lot of attention from the Georgia Tech coaching staff as of late. He was formally extended an offer on January 15th and took his official visit to The Flats just 3 days later. Tech was the clear front runner to land Davis until Florida State got in the mix. They offered him on the 27th of last month, with him taking his OV to Tallahassee not he final day of January. As of right now, it's about a 50/50 chance at landing him.

Javier Morton

Ever since this safety out of Stone Mountain decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide , the Yellow Jackets have been the overwhelming favorite to sign him. In the months following, he has taken a pair of unofficial visits to The Flats and has not ventured to any other school. However, the coaching staff has not recruited him as heavily as they once have, and his on field performance has dipped since the start of his senior season. At this point, a commitment to the Jackets still seems like a strong possibility, but not as set in stone as it once was.

Jayson Jones

Unlike Morton, this 6'5" & 322lb defensive tackle is still very much an Alabama commit. Although, it seems that it might not be that way for long. Geoff Collins and Co. has been heavily recruiting him since the early signing period ended, and Tech is one of 4 schools that he will be deciding on NSD. While it appears that he might not be joining the Crimson Tide, it also seems he more than likely will not be joining the Yellow Jackets. Oregon has been heavily in the mix with him for a while, including paying him an in home visit in the last few days. If I were a betting man, it seems that he will choose the Ducks.

Jahmyr Gibbs

This is the guy that Tech fans have been hoping makes it official for a while now. The SI All-American and consensus Top 100 Class of 2020 recruit has been committed since May of last year, long before his recruitment exploded and other Power 5 schools jumped in the mix. While schools like Florida and LSU have made late pushes, the expectation is that Gibbs will remain true to his original commitment and become a Yellow Jacket.

John Garcia Jr
Hearing from both SEC and ACC sources that Gibbs is very likely to be sticking with GT. Huge news for the program on my favorite back in this class.

