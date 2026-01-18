Report: Georgia Tech Adds California WR Jaiven Plummer From The Transfer Portal

Just what the Yellow Jackets needed. Georgia Tech now has its second wide receiver commitment of the 2026 transfer portal cycle to go along with Jaylen Mbakwe. The Yellow Jackets now have three wide receivers on the roster with some experience after California wide receiver Jaiven Plummer committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Cal wide receiver Jaiven Plummer has committed to Georgia Tech, his rep @IanJohnsonAce tells @On3. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy https://t.co/oBh1EiE6aX — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 17, 2026

When you take a look at the stats, Plummer finished with two catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. He fills a big need for the Yellow Jackets, which is a big body, wide receiver. With his strong catch radius, ability to win the 50/50 ball, and ability as a red-zone threat, he is a viable option. The Yellow Jackets usually have smaller wide receivers who are quick and create a great amount of separation. Plummer fulfills a different role similar to Isiah Canion, who left for Georgia.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Plummer has a 54.9 offensive grade and a 58.4 receiving grade. He has a solid 70.7 drop grade, which means he grades on the higher end when it comes to not dropping the football and being a dependable target for the quarterbacks. Plummer should be able to compete for a job in the spring and solidify himself as a weapon in the Brent Key offense.

Here is more on Plummer via his California bio.

Redshirt Sophomore (2024)

Played in one game off the bench.

Redshirt Freshman (2023)

Played in all 13 games off the bench primarily on special teams and as a backup wide receiver.

Contributed five tackles.

Freshman (2022)

Did not see any action

Prep

Played at Episcopal HS - Class at 2022.

A two-way prep player at wide receiver and defensive back.

Earned first-team All-IAC honors at wide receiver as a 2021 senior in his lone season of action at Episcopal.

Saw two seasons of varsity action at Massaponax as a 2018 freshman and 2019 sophomore, earning honorable mention All-Commonwealth League honors at wide receiver as a sophomore.

Also participated in indoor track and field at Massaponax.



Georgia Tech has continued to do a solid job of recruiting the portal and bringing in players who fit their scheme, system, and can make a difference. They desperately needed another veteran wide reciever and got just that with the acquisition of Plummer. With the transfer portal cycle officially over, don’t expect the Yellow Jackets to wait around. They will still add a couple more targets to solidify their team for 2026.

