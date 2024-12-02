Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Pyron Will Enter The Transfer Portal
The regular season is now over for most teams across the country and players can now plan to start entering the transfer portal when it opens next Monday after the College Football Playoff Field is set. Today, Georgia Tech has their first player to enter the portal since the season ended. According to Steve Wiltfong at On3Sports, Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron is going to enter the transfer portal when it opens.
Pyron confirmed it himself on social media:
Pyron has been at Georgia Tech since 2022 and started two games this season when Haynes King went down with an injury. He started the game against Notre Dame, going 20-36 for 269 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He went on to start the next weekend at Virginia Tech, but was benched in favor of true freshman Aaron Philo in the third quarter. Pyron went 10-22 for 76 yards in that game. The Yellow Jackets played both King and Philo in wins over Miami and NC State and Pyron played in one snap on Friday vs Georgia. He finished this season with 409 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Pyron started two games for Georgia Tech in 2022 as a true freshman, a road win vs Virginia Tech, and then a loss vs Miami the next week. Pyron played a lot in a road loss against Florida State, though he did not start the game (Zach Gibson did). Pyron got injured in the loss against Miami late in the third quarter and did not play the rest of the season. He was in a quarterback battle with King leading up to the 2023 season, but lost the battle in fall camp and spent the 2023 season as the backup. He was used a lot this season as a short-yardage runner near the goal line and finished this season with four rushing touchdowns. He finished his career at Georgia Tech with 995 yards passing, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Pyron played with a lot of heart over the past couple of seasons and was one of the hardest-working players on the team known for his competitiveness. After his first bit of playing time against Florida State, Brent Key had this to say about the way that Pyron competed:
"I recruited Zach and there is a special quality in a quarterback when you recruit them and they are a state champion in high school. Not just one state championship and not just two but when you have somebody that is a three-time state champion at two different high schools, running two different types of offenses, ones a kind of single wing under center offense then goes to a spread offense and still be able to do it, you can always say it is the system or it is this or it is that but at the end of the day, he went to two different systems at two different places and won state championships, there is a competitive drive in him and that showed up today."
