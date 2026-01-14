Report: Georgia Tech Set To Host Former USF CB Jonas Duclona After Dead Period

Georgia Tech will host a top defensive back after the dead period, per 247Sports. The dead period is set to end on Wednesday. His name is Jonas Duclona, and he will visit Georgia Tech and Iowa State.

Duclona is a standout defensive back, formerly of USF. He finished his junior season with 35 tackles, four passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble. He recorded at least four games with five or more tackles in 2025. Duclona is rated as the No.6 best corner available in the transfer portal.

When you break down his numbers even more on Pro Football Focus (PFF), you can’t help but be impressed. Duclona finished with a 74.6 defensive grade, 79.2 coverage grade, and an 89.5 pass rush grade on 581 snaps. He also added 11 defensive stops for 2025. It was his best graded year on PFF for his three-year career after starting with Wisconsin.

Here is a little bit more on Duclona via his USF Bio:

2025: Posted a career-best six tackles, 1.0 TFL, and a forced fumble in his debut in a win over Boise State (8/28).

2024 (WISCONSIN): Played in four games as a sophomore, mostly on special teams...totaled two tackles, both coming vs. Alabama (9/14), tying a career-high.

2023 (WISCONSIN): Played in 12 games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams...totaled three tackles…made his first career tackle versus Rutgers (Oct. 7)…posted two tackles in the ReliaQuest Bowl versus LSU (Jan. 1).

NAPLES HS: Three-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN...selected to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl...totaled seven INTs during his high school career, collecting two in his 11-game senior season...defended seven passes, recovered a fumble and totaled 40 tackles during his 2022 campaign...Played in the FBU All-American Bowl in 2019, a national all-star game for freshmen...Also competed in track and starred on the basketball court, playing in 68 games through his first three high school seasons.

Surprisingly, the Yellow Jackets haven’t added a lot of defensive backs in the transfer portal despite losing four to eligibility and two to the transfer portal. They have a lot of young players who will look to make an impact in 2026 in Dalen Penson, Elgin Session, Tae Harris and Fenix Felton. The Yellow Jackets also have veteran Zach Tobe, Daiquan White, Kelvin Hill, and Savion Riley on the roster. Duclona would add a much-needed defensive presence to the cornerback room and can play at a high level. His hard-hitting ability would be reminiscent of what we saw with Jy Gilmore in 2025 for the Yellow Jackets. He can be moved all around the field, blitz, play run defense in the box, and also cover the opposing team's best wide receiver. Yes, he is that good.

