Should Georgia Tech Pursue A Transfer Quarterback or Let Graham Knowles Have A Shot?

A big decision awaits the Yellow Jackets on what they will do at the quarterback position after Aaron Philo decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

Now the biggest question is what they should do?

Do you pursue or do you not pursue? Let’s take a look at some of the quarterbacks on the current roster and their experience on the collegiate level.

Graham Knowles has limited college experience and redshirted in 2024. Knowles barely saw the field in 2025 as well. However, he was able to get in against Gardner Webb and completed a pass for an 84-yard touchdown.

Coming out of high school, Knowles was a four-star prospect and the No.18 QB per ESPN. He threw for 3,195 yards and 21 touchdowns and completed 73% of his passes. He led Southlake Carroll to a 13-2 record and the semifinals during the 2023 season. Knowles is an extremely talented quarterback who is massive at 6’7 and 230 pounds.

In the quarterback room is also Grady Adamson, who redshirted his freshman season after coming over in the 2025 cycle. Adamson was extremely talented, coming over from Deer Creek (OK). He was the 25th-rated quarterback by ESPN, and he led the Antlers to an Oklahoma 6A-2 district championship.

Cole Bergeron was a massive pickup for the Yellow Jackets to close out the 2026 recruiting cycle. Bergeron was a former Virginia Tech commit before he landed with the Yellow Jackets.

What would I do?

I think Georgia Tech should definitely pursue a transfer quarterback. There are too many intriguing prospects out there that could have an impact on the Yellow Jackets from Day 1. Some names to think about are Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), Drew Mestemaker (North Texas), DJ Lagway (Florida), and Colton Joseph (Ole Dominion). In the worst case, the transfer portal QB gives Knowles some competition in the spring and heading into fall camp until a starting quarterback is determined. The best-case scenario is they get someone who can win the starting job and play at a high level for the Yellow Jackets in 2025, perhaps even taking them to new heights.

A transfer portal quarterback would give the Yellow Jackets four quarterbacks in the QB room, along with walk-on QB Ben Guthrie. There is nothing wrong with having four quarterbacks in that room, especially a veteran to pair along with some of the young guys the Yellow Jackets have. It will only make them better at the end of the day and help them take a huge step forward.

Bringing in another quarterback elicits more competition, where the best will rise to the top, which is what you want. You want the best player possible at the most important position, and a veteran guy would help that.

