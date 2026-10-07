Six Things To Know Ahead of Georgia Tech's Matchup vs Duke

Despite the ACC expanding to 17 members in 2024, Georgia Tech and Duke continue to play each other and carry over that ACC Coastal matchup.

The two teams have been having completely different seasons up to this point. Georgia Tech comes into this game 1-3 and had an embarrassing loss to Stanford two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Duke is 4-0 entering the game and has one of the best running backs in the country and the second-best defense in the ACC when it comes to points allowed. It looks like a potentially lopsided game, but Brent Key has pulled plenty of upsets in conference play and hopes to score another.

Here are ten things to know ahead of Saturday's game.

1. Georgia Tech's recent history against Duke

Georgia Tech has dominated this rivalry as a whole, but recent history has also swung the Yellow Jackets way, especially under Brent Key.

The Yellow Jackets have won five straight against Duke and Key is 3-0 against the Blue Devils, including a 2-0 mark against Manny Diaz. Now, what has happened in the past is not going to necessarily dictate how Saturday's game is going to go, but even during Duke's surge this decade under Mike Elko and Diaz, they have been able to maintain that success. Does it continue on Saturday.

2. Brent Key's ability to pull upsets against ACC opponents

While Duke is not ranked in the AP Poll, they did get some love in the coach's poll, coming in at No. 23. Against ranked ACC opponents, Brent Key is 7-1 and in all seven of the wins for Georgia Tech, they have been unranked. Nobody is going to give Georgia Tech a chance to win this game, but this is not unfamiliar territory for Key.

3. Georgia Tech's run defense will be tested

The Yellow Jackets were able to slow down Stanford's run game, but the Cardinal have one of the worst in the country. In the first three games against Colorado, Tennessee, and Mercer, Georgia Tech's rushing defense was abysmal. Now they welcome in the third leading rusher in the entire country and the ACC's leading rusher, Nate Sheppard. He is going to be the focal point for Duke on Saturday and if Georgia Tech can't slow him down, there is not a clear path to victory.

4. Injury situation

What is an unknown heading into this game is Georgia Tech's injury situation. In the game against Stanford, the Yellow Jackets were missing:

RB Malachi Hosley (backup RB)

DB Jayleb Mbakwe (starting CB)

DE Jordan Walker (starting DE)

S Savion Riley (Starting Safety)

WR Darnell Collins

CB Trae Stevenson Jr (backup CB)

S Fenix Felton (backup safety)

S Will Kiker

LB Kyle Efford (starting LB)

OL Jameson Riggs (starting center)

OL Josh Petty

OL Ethan Mackenny (starting LT)

WR Kentrell Davis

WR Coi Jean-Noel

DE A.J. Hoffler (backup DE)

DT Derry Norris Jr

DT Shymeik Jones (backup DT)

Can any of those players be back for Saturday's game? We will get a look tonight at the first availability report for the game.

5. Georgia Tech may have the QB advantage

One of the few bright spots for the Yellow Jackets this season has been the play of Alberto Mendoza. Has he been an All-American through four games? No, but he is the only consistent thing about this offense and enters this game with 975 yards passing, along with six touchdowns.

Duke was put in a tough position with the departure of Darian Mensah, but Walker Eget has been solid so far this season. However, Duke is only 79th in passing yards per game (partially due to how much Duke runs the ball), and the passing game as a whole has not been scary. If Georgia Tech can slow down Sheppard, that puts pressure on Eget to win the game.

6. Duke's attacking defense

Manny Diaz has always had an aggressive form of defense and that can result in a lot of negative plays and turnovers created, but it can also lead to big plays if things are blocked well enough, they can allow big plays. Georgia Tech has not been able to put together a lot of big plays this season, but if they block up a blitz well and make defenders miss, they could be there.