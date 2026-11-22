It was another forgettable day for Georgia Tech football in what was their final home game of the season for the Yellow Jackets.

Wake Forest came to Atlanta and showed why they are one of the top teams in the country today, racing out to a big lead and then cruising in the second half while Brent Key's team tried to claw their way back into the game. The loss drops Georgia Tech to 3-8 heading into the final game of the season against No. 1 Georgia.

Key talked after the game and broke down the loss to the Demon Deacons.

1. On the two quarterback system

Last week, Grady Adamson and Alberto Mendoza rotated in and out, leading to some success and a win over Clemson. While Adamson did have a nice day on the ground, the passing game was non-existant for the Yellow Jackets today. Key was asked after the game about both quarterbacks and how they played:

"Well, we'll see. I mean, you look at it and they were, I mean, we didn't throw the ball very well at all today. So it's hard for me to evaluate either one on passing, passing the football when, you know, and completed, what, nine or 10 throws today, so."

Adamson was injured late in the game against Wake Forest as well, reportedly breaking his collarbone in the game today.

2. Evaluation of the defense...

After changing play-callers last week ahead of Clemson, Georgia Tech had their best defensive game of the season and the Yellow Jackets were able to win behind that. Today was the exact opposite, with the Yellow Jackets giving up over 600 yards of offense and more than eight yards per play.

Key gave his evaluation of the unit after the game:

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"Yeah, I mean, too many explosives, way too many. You know, too many third downs, third and longs that they were able to convert, keep them on the field. And, you know, broke down. We had times of winning some one-on -ones. And we weren't able to make a play on it. And then there's other times that you had to strain and get off the blocks. able to do that."

3. Key promises Georgia Tech will show up against the Bulldogs next week

Georgia Tech is going to be a considerable underdog next week against Georgia, there is no doubt about that. The Bulldogs are the the No. 1 team in the country and Georgia Tech has not beaten their rivals since 2016, though they have kept the games much closer under Key over the past three seasons.

Key made sure that everyone knew after the game that this team will show up next week:

"We're going to show up. I promise you that. We'll show up. And, I mean, yeah, it is the most important game. Extremely important. So, I'm not. Again, not quite sure how to follow the question. Important to show up. But, yeah, they're the number one team in the country. All right, it's an in-state rival. Guys grew up playing against each other, playing with each other. And our goal is to put together a game plan that we can go execute and play a complete four quarters. All right, at the highest level we can play."

4. On how good Wake Forest is...

While Miami is the highest-ranked team in the ACC right now, Wake Forest is the hottest. The only team the Demon Deacons have lost to this season was the Hurricanes at home and Key said after the game that this team could go very far:

"Yeah, ironically, I haven't seen either one of those that much. A little bit of Miami, a little bit of tape. I think this Wake Forest team is really good. I think they're really good. I think the quarterback plays at a really high level. They've got good skill guys around them. I mean, the receiver is the real deal. I mean, they made some acrobatic catches out there. So, you know, they've got it going in the right direction, I'd be hard-pressed to say, with the way that they're playing right now, that anybody would be a. shoo-in being a better team. But, again, it's all settled on the field. You know, I wish them the best of luck and hope it all works out for them and for the league."

5. On any staff changes before playing Georgia

A couple of weeks ago, Georgia Tech made a number of staff moves, including firing defensive coordinator Jason Semore. When asked after the game about other possible changes, Key had this to say:

"Yeah, I mean, look, everybody's evaluated all the time. We made changes earlier in the season, and look, we're going to do everything. And my job is to put the best people and the best players in this building to build a competitive football team. So everyone's evaluated, everyone's looked at, and at the end of the day, we're in a performance profession."