Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's New Uniform Reveal
It was a big day for Georgia Tech Football yesterday, as the Yellow Jackets released new uniforms for the upcoming football season.
From our own Najeh Wilkins, who covered the uniform release:
"The Yellow Jackets released the white, gold, and grey ahead of the 2025 season with their three-star players in the new jersey unveiled in Jordan van den Burg, Haynes King, and Jamal Haynes. The Yellow Jackets wore the white jersey with the gold letters of 2024
The noticeable new uniforms are the grey combination and the gold. The grey on grey has the gold lettering with the numbers in a dynamic design. It mirrors a similar design the Yellow Jackets used in the 2023 season but the grey has replaced the black in the new uniforms. The Yellow Jackets unveiled black “ghost” uniforms back in 2023 which was a part of a new uniform set that were glow-in-the-dark jerseys. The Grey uniforms won’t be glow-in-the-dark but mirrors a similar design."
Social media had plenty of reaction to the Yellow Jackets release: