SP+ Predicts Final Score For Georgia Tech vs Clemson Matchup In Week 11

Georgia Tech is on a current four-game losing streak, and Saturday was about as bad as it has ever looked in the Brent Key era. They were outworked, outclassed, and demolished by Louisville at home. The offense struggled yet again, and the defense had the same issues they’ve been having all season. They have another big matchup this weekend and opened as a major underdog.

Georgia Tech is a massive underdog by the sportsbooks and most power rating systems ahead of Saturday’s game, including ESPN analyst Bill Connelly's SP+. For those who don't know, here is how Connelly describes what SP+ is: "As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking."

Georgia Tech opens as a big underdog on the road vs. Clemson. Connelly has a projected 31-18 win for Clemson over the Yellow Jackets. He gives the Tigers an 81% chance to win the game over Georgia Tech. ESPN FPI gives Georgia Tech just a 15.7% chance to win on the Flats and get its second conference win of the year.

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How long will Coach Key wait?

Head coach Brent Key pointed towards timing being a key thing and didn’t want to say too much in the press conference.

The big thing will be when the changes come. Will he continue to sit back and wait until the end of the season and finish the final three regular season games, or will he make a decision sometime soon? It is interesting to consider because we haven’t seen Coach Key that estranged and to the point of boiling point after games. It is clear he is not happy with the product and what is going on, but will he continue to sit back and wait or make a decision?

"I'm not going to say I can give you the politically correct answer. Timing. is right in that, I don't want to say too many things, the wrong thing or too many things, but look, to be able to work towards putting game plans together, but also working on what this program needs, right, to put your finger on it. And look, I meet with players all the time. That's part of what we do. And that's my job. My job is to establish the culture of the team and the accountability in the team, to maintain the discipline of the team, okay? And then everyone else's job is to follow along with that, right, follow in line." said Key.