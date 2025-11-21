Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech is set to play in primetime against Pittsburgh with a lot on the line for the Yellow Jackets, including an ACC title berth. This is the first matchup between the teams since 2022, which was head coach Brent Key's first game as an interim coach. The Yellow Jackets upset No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21 in the last matchup.
Last time out, the Yellow Jackets picked up a 36-34 win over Boston College thanks to a last-second field goal by Aidan Birr. Pittsburgh suffered a 37-15 loss to Notre Dame in its last game and will look to rebound on the road against Georgia Tech.
Here is how our staff has the game turning out on Saturday:
Jackson Caudell (publisher, 9-1 record)- Georgia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 24
Arvon Bacon (writer, 8-2 record)- Georgia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 25
Najeh Wilkins (writer, 9-1 record)- Georgia Tech 35, Pittsburgh 21
Doubling Down
The effort, intensity, focus, and preparation have been laser sharp for the Yellow Jackets this season. The seniors have been a key piece for the Yellow Jackets in the rebuild of the team since head coach Brent Key took over. It will be their final game on the Flats in front of a sellout crowd. Star quarterback Haynes King talked about where the team is and how the focus has been heading into the matchup.
“Key told us earlier in the week, double down, whether it's preparation and recovery, watching film, stuff like time. We play every game like it is a championship game, and because we did that now we are in this position. So let's keep riding what we’ve been doing. Playing and preparing every game like it is a championship game. That is what it is, and so now, we're blessed with this opportunity to play in a championship game. If we win this, we are going to be in an ACC championship. We are blessed with this opportunity, but that just goes to show how we prepared this season and how we treated every game and every opportunity,” said King.
Georgia Tech has the No.1 offense in the country and is averaging 496.7 yards per game. They are a well-balanced attack through the air and on the ground. It will be the toughest matchup they have faced all season when Pittsburgh comes into town, which brings a top 10 rush defense. The Yellow Jackets have been predicated on their physicality and ability to hit explosives. They will have to remain disciplined throughout the game because at times it may be tough to consistently hit those plays against a stout defense.
The key in this game for Georgia Tech is the defense creating pressure. They have struggled with that this season, and the last few games haven’t generated enough havoc and negative plays. If they want to come out with a win, the defensive line has to affect the game and make it tough for true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.
