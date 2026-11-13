Staff Predictions for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson: Will The Changes Make A Difference?

Georgia Tech faces one of its biggest ACC rivals on Saturday when they go on the road to face the Clemson Tigers. Georgia Tech are losers of four consecutive games and made wholesale changes this week. Will they be able to make a major upset on the road on Saturday?

Can George Godsey turn around this offense?

The mark of a good offensive coordinator is one who can make up for deficiencies and weaknesses while playing to his players' strengths. There are a lot of flaws on this team, but there are some strengths. One of them is the playmakers the Yellow Jackets have on the outside. They have to find a way to get the ball to Dalen Penson and Jordan Allen. It will alleviate some of the struggles the offensive line has had and some of the pressure.

Alberto Mendoza is the better passer between him and Grady Adamson, but struggles when he has pressure in his face. A good way to help is to get the ball out quickly and create easy reads. Also, a running game can help alleviate some of the issues the Yellow Jackets have had. That starts with dominating the line of scrimmage consistently. Easier said than done with the defensive front Clemson has.

“George (Godsey) will still call it. That's a uh you know like I said offense defense are totally different in regards to calling the game. All right. And people in place to be able to call it or not call it. Uh and that's with a lot of the adjustments and things uh that we're doing is to put our guys in the best position our players,” said Key.

“When you're not pleased with a position, it's not always just the position, okay? There's other factors involved in that. … I want to see them strain. … Play low to high, play fundamentally sound, be disciplined before the snap. Understand that every play is the most important play of the game … and play for 60 minutes,” said Key.

Staff Predictions

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Me and Jackson are rolling on our picks in the last four weeks and have nailed them. With another game on Saturday, we take a look on how we see the game turning out.

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 7-2 record)- Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia Tech is hoping that staff changes are going to give them the needed boost to go on the road and beat Clemson, a place they have not won since 2008, but I don't think that is going to happen. The Yellow Jackets are still playing musical chairs at quarterback, and if that is not going to work against Louisville's defense, it's probably not going to work against Clemson. The Tigers' offense is dreadful, but playing Georgia Tech's defense will fix that. Clemson wins big.

Final: Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 7

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 6-3 record)- Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

Georgia Tech made massive staff changes this past week, and will look different when they trot out on Saturday vs the Tigers. They could look better, but with so many injuries and guys banged up this seems like a game they will struggle. While Clemson offense is nothing to write home about, the Tigers defense is elite. Georgia Tech hasn’t crossed over 20 points in the last two games, and has struggled offensively. It looks like they will still have multiple quarterbacks playing which is problematic. I think Clemson forces multiple turnovers, and cruise to a defensive win over the Yellow Jackets.

Final Score: Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10