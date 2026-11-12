The Most Important Quotes From Head Coach Brent Key In His Final Press Conference Before Clemson

Head coach Brent Key met with the media on final time before the Yellow Jackets head on the road to face Clemson. It has been a great rivalry and the Yellow Jackets had a memorable 55 yard game-winning field goal last season over the Tigers. Let’s take a look at the most important quotes from Key.

On Grady Adamson getting more reps

Last week we saw the Yellow Jackets run a two quarterback system with Grady Adamson and Alberto Mendoza rotating series, coach Key said expect Adamson but not rotating series like last week.

“We'll see both those guys. um you know not necessarily you know, by series you but [clears throat] how we feel like we the those guys can get in and execute what they do uh the best to help give us a chance to win. This is a really good defense we're going against on the road. It's a loud stadium, so some continuity matters in that regard as well. But both of them have things that they do well … and we can benefit the team with. Both those guys are ready to play, and I would imagine we'd see both of them on Saturday,” said Key.

George Godsey is still calling plays

George Godsey remains the playcaller on offense for the Yellow Jackets and will still call plays against Clemson.

“George (Godsey) will still call it. That's a uh you know like I said offense defense are totally different in regards to calling the game. All right. And people in place to be able to call it or not call it. Uh and that's with a lot of the adjustments and things uh that we're doing is to put our guys in the best position our players,” said Key.

How will they respond?



Georgia Tech is on a current four game losing streak and desperately need to right the ship. Well they have a good chance to do so vs Clemson. The biggest question is how they will respond.

“Times like this are when you really see a team and how they are and what we're made of. And that's why I'm excited. I'm excited this week. I'm excited to go up there and see how our team responds and see how our team goes up and plays.I 'm not going to sit here and say that I think we're going to play great or I don't because, you know, as the season's shown, that doesn't necessarily uh play itself out the way you want it to. But they got a really good football team. uh really good defense, uh young on offense,” said Key.

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What coach Key wants to see from the line of scrimmage

Coach Key was adamant on how poor the play was from the line of scrimmage and specifically the offensive line after the loss to Lousiville. He kept it blunt of what he wants to see this weekend.

“When you're not pleased with a position, it's not always just the position, okay? There's other factors involved in that. … I want to see them strain. … Play low to high, play fundamentally sound, be disciplined before the snap. Understand that every play is the most important play of the game … and play for 60 minutes.”

On Aidan Birr comments earlier this week



Birr made the memorable kick last year vs Clemson and was a major part of the success for the Yellow Jackets 9-4 team in 2025. He talked Wednesday and put a lot of onus on himself for the struggles for the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the season. Coach Key talked about what that meant to him and about Birr as a person.

“To hear that Aidan said something like that, it just echoes the type of young man that he is. It's things we've talked about a lot, me and him just one-on-one. And I'm not surprised that he would say that from an accountability standpoint. And I know that he really wants to leave that message and leave that part of his legacy here to the younger guys.”

On the injuries

The injury bug remains a problem for the Yellow Jackets as it has all season, and they haven’t had answers. For the Yellow Jackets, Kevin Roche Jr, Shane Marshall, and Rahkeem Smith are all questionable. This will be a game to see if the Yellow Jackets special teams can have an effect with so many banged up and the threat that Roche Jr may not go.

“Yeah, he's still questionable. We'll see kind of as we move closer in, and you know, but next man up, you know, hopefully get some of those guys back. Chad being out, he's the guy that uh was the opposite receiver and also was able to get in when Rock went out a few weeks ago. So you know, we've got plenty of guys that can continue to get back there and catch the ball. That's as long as we got 11 on the field and can catch it cleanly. Uh, catch it in the proper spot, whether you're in the end zone or not in the end zone when to bring it out. So be very [clears throat] very exact with that part of it, depending on or regardless of who's back there,” said Key.