Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest
No. 16 Georgia Tech remains firm in the spotlight and will get another chance to prove its worth against Wake Forest on the road and advance to 5-0 on the season. Georgia Tech has notable wins over Colorado and Clemson so far this season and has continued to trend upward. Their offense is one of the better units you will find, ranking No. 18 in total offense. The Yellow Jackets offense hasn’t even hit on all cylinders yet, and they are one of the best units in the country.
Wake Forest comes in at 2-1 on the season, picking up early wins over Kennesaw State and Western Carolina. They lost to in-state foe North Carolina State and suffered their first loss in conference play. The Demon Deacons haven’t played in over 16 days, and you have to wonder if some rust will set in early with such an elongated rest period, with a bye coming after a Thursday night game.
Can Georgia Tech avoid a trap game before they enter their bye week and continue to get healthy and get explosive plays? Here is what the staff at Georgia Tech on SI had to say about who will emerge victorious.
Jackson Caudell (publisher, 4-0 record)- Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 21
Arvon Bacon (writer, 3-1 record)- Georgia Tech 45, Wake Forest 20
Najeh Wilkins (writer, 4-0 record)- Georgia Tech 52, Wake Forest 17
Georgia Tech respects its opponent and is not taking Wake Forest Lightly.
“Yeah, this is a good football team now. The first thing to catch your eye is how they play. They play hard. They have a new coaching staff in there. I've had a chance to spend some time with Jake in the offseason at the coaches' meetings and whatnot. You talk about a good football coach now. He's come up the hard way, played small ball, and worked his way up through the ranks. Got the head job at Washington State as an interim, and had success there. Three out of four years, take them to some bowl games. Had quarterbacks come out of there, you know, left and right, they've had success. You watch these guys cover kicks, you watch them, their kick returner, you watch how they rush field goals.”
“Just those things that really show the toughness of a football team. Offensively, I've got some familiarity with some of the guys on the staff. The offense coordinator was an analyst for us in Tuscaloosa for those years. The quarterback coach, Dan Enos, is a longtime coordinator and head coach in college football. Robbie Ezell, who's the coordinator, who's the coordinator of South Alabama, had a lot of success.”
With Key setting the tone early in the week and continuing that sentiment through the end of the week, Georgia Tech looks like they will be prepared and ready to go on the road when Saturday comes. The team’s acute focus on this game and urge of wanting to get better has been evident throughout press conferences this week. They should be able to handle business this weekend.
Georgia Tech will face Wake Forest at Noon this Saturday, and the game will be on ESPN.