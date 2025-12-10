Taking A Closer Look At Old Dominion OC Kevin Decker As A Potential Offensive Coordinator For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is evaluating candidates for its vacant offensive coordinator position after former coordinator Buster Faulkner left for Florida. There have been interviews with different candidates to fill the opening. Let’s take a look at a name that could fill that role for Georgia Tech and a coach beginning to establish himself. That is no other than Kevin Decker.

Background/Resume

Like many coaches, Kevin Decker began his career on the gridiron. He was the quarterback for the University of New Hampshire. His most memorable season came during his time as a redshirt senior, where he threw for 3,272 yards and 22 touchdowns. Shortly after his collegiate career, he went into the coaching ranks.

Decker began his career on the prep level and was an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Brunswick High School in Connecticut (2013-2015)

He would go into the college ranks as an offensive intern at Montana State, where he spent a season.

After he left Montana State, he went to Brown, where he spent three seasons with the program. He began as a tight ends coach in his first two seasons. In 2018, he got promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. As a quarterbacks coach, he led true freshman quarterback Michael McGovern to lead the Ivy League in passing yards per game.

After having success at Brown, Decker took over at Fordham University. There, he would change around a program that ranked at the bottom in offense. He led them to lead the Patriot League in scoring offense and total offense for four consecutive seasons. He coached quarterback Tim DeMorat to two consecutive Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year awards. In 2021, the offense averaged 31.7 points per game and averaged 433.3 yards per game. In his final season at Fordham, he orchestrated one of the best offenses in FCS history. Fordham had the No.2 offense in FCS history that averaged 609 yards per game. They also ranked second in the FCS with 49.5 points per game. He would be at Fordham from 2019-2022.

After leaving Fordham, he would join the Old Dominion staff as an offensive coordinator. In his first season as the offensive coordinator, his young roster continued to improve. They finished 11th in total offense in 2023. The Monarchs also set a single-game rushing record with 406 yards in a season finale win over Arkansas State. In 2024, the rushing attack hit new heights. The Monarchs set a program record for most rushing in their history. Old Dominion rushed for 2,517 yards during the season. In 2025, Old Dominion had the No.15 offense in the country that averaged 460.8 yards per game. They also ranked No.29 in scoring offense, averaging 32.7 points per game. Each year Decker has been at the helm as an offensive coordinator, the team has improved.

Pluses: ​​

Gets better every year: Decker knows what he is doing and has shown with his schemes and the way he runs his offense. He is one of the most well-balanced offensive coordinators you will find. Each season, the Monarchs have improved in points per game, yards per game, and especially in their rushing offense. That is a credit to the job that Decker is doing and continuing to elevate the program.

Elite coordinator at establishing the run: After setting a program record in 2024 for rushing yards in a season, Decker led the Monarchs to another program-setting record. Old Dominion had 2,843 rushing yards, which surpassed its 2,517 record set the year prior. The Monarch also ranked No.7 in rushing offense this season, averaging 236.9 yards per game. Old Dominion averaged 5.7 yards per rush in 2025. The identity for Georgia Tech is to play a physical brand of football and run the ball. Decker would fit that seamlessly and lead the team to

Minuses:

Passing offense leaves a little bit to be desired: In 2025, Old Dominion had an average passing attack that could only muster up 223.8 yards per game. A lot of what derailed it was the turnovers, with Old Dominion having 21 passing touchdowns but 10 interceptions. A more telling stat is the last three games for the Monarchs. They didn’t eclipse 200 yards in each of the past three games, and had their second-lowest output of the season against Georgia State, finishing with only 106 passing yards. While Decker is a good coach, the Yellow Jackets like to be balanced and hit big plays down the field. This is an area he still has to work out and improve moving forward.

Will Georgia Tech hire Kevin Decker

Decker has continued to improve as an offensive coordinator and has played a part in Old Dominion becoming one of the better teams in the Sun Belt and a top offense in the country. Some of the struggles reside in the passing game, and it is an area of focus moving forward with Decker. He does have a good amount of experience and fits the identity of what Georgia Tech wants to do in the ground game. Will it be enough for head coach Brent Key to pull the trigger, or will he look for another coordinator to fill the role?

