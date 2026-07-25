The Biggest Concern That Nobody Is Talking About For Georgia Tech

College Football season is upon and the 2026 season is going to get started in five weeks with week zero.

With football season around the corner, that means that Fall Camp is going to get started momentarily, and Georgia Tech is nearly a month away from opening its season against Colorado, and the Yellow Jackets have a lot to figure out over the next four or so weeks. There are going to be new starters at a lot of different positions for Georgia Tech in 2026.

When looking at this roster, it is easy to identify some positions that have questions. Georgia Tech does not have a quarterback on this roster who has started a game, the wide receiver position has lots of inexperience, there are going to be three new starters on the offensive line, and the top three cornerbacks on the team are going to be in NFL training camps this summer.

But there is one position that is not getting quite as much attention as the others.

Safety Depth

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) tries to make a catch against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Fenix Felton (31) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, when I say I have questions about Georgia Tech's safety depth, that does not mean that I don't think they have talent on their roster.

But like some other positions on their roster, Georgia Tech has a lot of inexperience.

I think that former Top 100 recruit Tae Harris is going to be ready for a big season. Harris played a little over 200 snaps and was one of the highest-graded Yellow Jackets defenders on PFF (Pro Football Focus). I have no doubt he is going to be one of the best players on that side of the ball.

But what about everyone else?

That is where I have questions. Savon Riley is a veteran player with prior stops at Vanderbilt and Colorado, but he struggled to stay healthy last season. Can Riley bounce back and provide a steady veteran presence for a position that could use it?

The depth of this position is going to come down to how many of the young players are ready to play right away.

The Yellow Jackets let Fenix Felton see some playing time towards the end of the season and he showed why the coaching staff wanted him as a recruit in the 2025 class. Is he ready for a bigger role with a new defensive coordinator and a new safeties coach?

There are three true freshmen who are going to have a chance to at least be special teams players this season, if not have a real role on the team. Kealan Jones, Chris Hewitt Jr, and Kymani Morales will enter camp competing for snaps on the defense. Jones and Hewitt Jr were two big recruiting flips down the stretch for the Yellow Jackets, and Brent Key spoke highly of Jones during the spring, leading me to believe that he is going to be a factor for Georgia Tech's secondary this season.

Morales was a linebacker recruit for Georgia Tech, but is now listed on the official roster as a safety.

Does this mean that Georgia Tech has a bad safety room or that it is going to be a problem all season long? No, but the inexperience and unknowns that come with it make a position to watch and it is one that is not getting as much attention.