The Four Most Important Quotes From Georgia Tech DL Christian Speakman At Wednesday's Media Availability

First-year defensive lineman Christian Speakman has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Yellow Jackets. He’s carved out a role on the team and continues to see his role expand and get bigger. He talked about being ready for when his number was called and how he has taken advantage. He's been prepared the whole time and has been a player the coaching staff and team can lean on.

On Having a bigger role than anticipated

Speakman impressed the coaching staff dating back to the spring, and even in the summer. With the injuries to Tawfiq Thomas and several on the defensive line it has called for an increased role for Speakman. He has been ready and has met the challenge.

“Coming in I wasn't expecting it, but as I kept progressing and doing better, I've taken on a bigger role than expected, and I just came in, do what I do,” said Speakman

On if there was any pressure for him



Despite an increased role, Speakman hasn’t felt pressure but a readiness to show what he can do. Each day taking steps forward and getting better at his craft, it has continued to pay dividends.

“Iit wasn't too much pressure because like I knew one day it would come and I just kept preparing myself mentally and like just going out there and doing my thing. It wasn't too much pressure on me for the most part,” said Speakman.



On what he has gotten better at

Throughout the season, Speakman has improved and gotten better. He talked about the parts of his game that are continuing to grow as a freshman.

“I would say I've gotten better at things like my run game, pass game. Um, things with feet, like he helped me out a lot with striking somebody, staying low, um, and just being a dominant player,” said Speakman.



On stopping Pittsburgh RB Damon Ferguson Jr

Georgia Tech has a new challenge on their hands this Saturday with Damon Ferguson Jr a running back they have to slow down. Speakman talked what the Yellow Jackets must do.

“He's a very good running back. Um, very good running back. For us to stop him, we have to set edges. We have to communicate. We have to communicate on the line throughout the whole defense. Um, we can't lose at the line of scrimmage. That's a major part,” said