The Future Georgia Tech Star That Nobody Is Talking About
Now, there is an honorable mention here that I would like to highlight. It is no other than Luke Harpring who possesses everything you need as a tight end to become an eventual star. He is a redshirt freshman but showed a little bit of flash last season. He finished with three catches for 43 yards and had his best game against UNC, finishing with two catches. Harpring is a solid blocking tight end and has a knack for getting open which could loom large this season for Georgia Tech. The former all-region selection
I think a big part of the Yellow Jackets' success moving forward will be their defensive line and who can emerge as that breakout star. Georgia Tech has a good blend of veterans and young players
Carrington Coombs- Although Coombs comes in as a true freshman and will have to battle to get a spot in the rotation and on the field, he possesses great size at 6’3 and 230 pounds. He comes from a winning program in Hebron Christian, which won its first-ever state championship in program history a season ago. Last year, Coombs finished with 52 tackles, 28 QB hurries, 13 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. Coombs has improved every year he has played as a starter, adding different moves to his repertoire. He will be one to watch in the next few seasons.
Amontrae Bradford- Bradford should see a bigger role for the Yellow Jackets heading into 2025. He should be a key rotational player on defense and possibly have a larger role with what he can do on the gridiron. Bradford was behind a deep, senior-laden class at the defensive line. He saw limited minutes, but he will have a chance to compete and carve out a role on the defensive line. A big season is coming up for Bradford and the Yellow Jackets.
Derry Norris- Norris was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and was heavily coveted by major D1 programs. He was a four-year starter and three-time captain. He is known for his ability to create pressure and sacks as one of the better interior defensive linemen. With Jordan van den Berg coming back and Matthew Alexander liking getting a starting role, Georgia Tech needs someone to emerge and be an impact player when those players come off the field. Norris has a good shot to do so.
My Selection: Andre Fuller
The Former Grayson star has all the intangibles, work ethic, drive, and talent to be the next star for Georgia Tech. In the spring game, he got a little bit of shine at the spring game creating pressure and making an impact. He has all the tools he needs to be an instant impact contributor for the Yellow Jackets. No, that doesn’t mean a star but a potential player Georgia Tech can use on certain downs and distances, and he can make an impact. He plays some of his best football in the biggest moments and in the biggest games. Last year against Douglas County in the semifinals, Fuller finished with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. He is made for the moment and has a legitimate shot to surprise people during his true freshman season.
Here is a deeper dive into what he accomplished in high school via his bio on Ramblinwreck.com
“Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Rated as the No. 27 defensive end in the nation by Rivals … Four-year letterwinner … Helped lead Grayson to two regional titles and a 7A state championship in 2020 … Four-time all-county honoree … Coached by Santavious Bryant … Four-year honor roll student … Plans to major in physics and civil engineering with the hope of owning his own business after his football career is done … Taught himself to play the guitar … Father, Andre Fuller Sr., played football at Middle Georgia State.”