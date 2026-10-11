The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 28-25 Win Over Duke

Georgia Tech escaped with a major upset win over Duke on Saturday night. They made the plays to set up the go-ahead score: a touchdown by Trelain Maddox.

Defensively, despite giving up yards and letting the Blue Devils march down the field, the defense stiffened and forced a field goal. Duke lined up to tie it, but the kick was ultimately missed by the Blue Devils' kicker. Today, we look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Yellow Jackets' win over the Blue Devils.

Good

-Georgia Tech scores an opening-drive touchdown for the first time in nine games

-Trelain Maddox scores a touchdown for the second consecutive week

-Maddox finished with 81 rushing yards and three touchdowns

-Jordan Allen was a major weapon for the Yellow Jackets (finished with 82 all-purpose yards in the first half)

-Allen’s final stat line was 10 catches, 99 yards, and a touchdown

-Georgia Tech went 2-for-2 in the red zone in the first half

-The Yellow Jackets held Duke to just 10 points in the first half

-Alberto Mendoza first-half performance (12-for-17, 121 yards, 1 TD)

-Mendoza went 23-for-30, 218 passing yards, and a touchdown

-Tawfiq Thomas continues to dominate and, in the first half, had five tackles (1 TFL)

-Georgia Tech held Nate Sheppard to just 3.7 yards per carry

-Georgia Tech finished with four pass breakups

-E.J. Lightsey had six tackles and a critical pass breakup at the end

Bad

-Run defense still an issue

-Georgia Tech's final defensive drive before halftime. The Yellow Jackets allowed 79 yards on seven plays and a near mishap in the open field that could have led to a touchdown

-The Yellow Jackets only had five tackles for loss

-Georgia Tech gave up five runs of over 10 yards vs. Duke

-Nate Sheppard was the leading receiver for the Blue Devils with seven catches for 91 yards

-Georgia Tech didn’t get a lot of production through the passing game outside of Jordan Allen; second-leading receiver was Isaiah Fuhrmann with two catches for 27 yards

Ugly

-Duke went 10-for-17 on third downs

-The Yellow Jackets didn’t force a single sack in the game

-The Yellow Jackets had 11 penalties for 110 yards

-Georgia Tech gave up 418 yards of offense to Duke

-The Yellow Jackets' defensive drive before the half; Georgia Tech allowed the Blue Devils to nearly score on a seven-play, 79-yard drive before the half.

-Duke rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns as a team