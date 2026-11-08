The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 44-17 Loss To Louisville

Georgia Tech struggled again and suffered its fourth consecutive defeat. It’s been a struggle, especially over the last few weeks, for the Yellow Jackets to produce a consistent game and play complementary football. It’s led to a number of blowout losses, a restless fan base, and more questions than answers. Today, we take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from another embarrassing loss.

Good

-Isaiah Fuhrmann first touchdown catch with the Yellow Jackets

-Fifth-year TE Chris Corbo’s 11-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was his first at Georgia Tech and the 14th of his collegiate career

-Ronnie thomas fumble recovery on special teams

-Cayman Spaulding four tackles and one tackle for loss

-Tae Harris led the way with eight tackles on defense

-Georgia Tech held Louisville to just 2-9 on third down

-Dalen Penson five catches for 66 yards, marking his seventh game this season with over 50 receiving yards

Bad

-Lincoln Kienholz went 17-for-25 for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air

-Treyshun Hurry finished with 8 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets

-Georgia Tech went 4-for-17 on third down and 3-for-7 on fourth down

-The Yellow Jackets averaged just 3.4 yards per carry

-Georgia Tech averaged just 5.4 yards per pass

-Tre Richardson two touchdowns (1 rush, 1 receiving)

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-Georgia Tech missed tackles in the run game leading to explosives

-The Yellow Jackets didn’t have one sack on defense

-Louisville averaged 11.4 yards per completion

-Louisville went 6-6 in the redzone vs the Yellow Jackets

-Alberto Mendoza 13-25 for 148 yards

Ugly

-Georgia Tech had just three rushing yards at the half

-Louisville 52-yard rushing touchdown by Tre Richardson; Kealan Jones and Jonas Duclona collided on the touchdown run

-Louisville 68-yard punt return by Jackson Voth

-Georgia Tech gives up 251 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground

-Louisville averaged seven yards per carry against the Yellow Jackets

-Georgia Tech 0-2 in redzone touchdowns when making it to the opponents 20 yard line

-The Yellow Jackets give up four sacks

-Georgia Tech was 3-11 for 30 yards on third down passing vs Louisville

-Louisville finished with 14 explosive plays (6 passing, 8 rushing)

-Offensive playcalling in the redzone and not being creative enough to help the offense and the defense having a beat on what the Yellow Jackets were doing. This led to tackles for loss, bad throws, and even pass deflections