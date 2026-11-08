The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 44-17 Loss To Louisville
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Georgia Tech struggled again and suffered its fourth consecutive defeat. It’s been a struggle, especially over the last few weeks, for the Yellow Jackets to produce a consistent game and play complementary football. It’s led to a number of blowout losses, a restless fan base, and more questions than answers. Today, we take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from another embarrassing loss.
Good
-Isaiah Fuhrmann first touchdown catch with the Yellow Jackets
-Fifth-year TE Chris Corbo’s 11-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter was his first at Georgia Tech and the 14th of his collegiate career
-Ronnie thomas fumble recovery on special teams
-Cayman Spaulding four tackles and one tackle for loss
-Tae Harris led the way with eight tackles on defense
-Georgia Tech held Louisville to just 2-9 on third down
-Dalen Penson five catches for 66 yards, marking his seventh game this season with over 50 receiving yards
Bad
-Lincoln Kienholz went 17-for-25 for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air
-Treyshun Hurry finished with 8 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown against the Yellow Jackets
-Georgia Tech went 4-for-17 on third down and 3-for-7 on fourth down
-The Yellow Jackets averaged just 3.4 yards per carry
-Georgia Tech averaged just 5.4 yards per pass
-Tre Richardson two touchdowns (1 rush, 1 receiving)
-Georgia Tech missed tackles in the run game leading to explosives
-The Yellow Jackets didn’t have one sack on defense
-Louisville averaged 11.4 yards per completion
-Louisville went 6-6 in the redzone vs the Yellow Jackets
-Alberto Mendoza 13-25 for 148 yards
Ugly
-Georgia Tech had just three rushing yards at the half
-Louisville 52-yard rushing touchdown by Tre Richardson; Kealan Jones and Jonas Duclona collided on the touchdown run
-Louisville 68-yard punt return by Jackson Voth
-Georgia Tech gives up 251 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground
-Louisville averaged seven yards per carry against the Yellow Jackets
-Georgia Tech 0-2 in redzone touchdowns when making it to the opponents 20 yard line
-The Yellow Jackets give up four sacks
-Georgia Tech was 3-11 for 30 yards on third down passing vs Louisville
-Louisville finished with 14 explosive plays (6 passing, 8 rushing)
-Offensive playcalling in the redzone and not being creative enough to help the offense and the defense having a beat on what the Yellow Jackets were doing. This led to tackles for loss, bad throws, and even pass deflections
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk