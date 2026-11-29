Georgia Tech got dominated by rival Georgia, and the Bulldogs proved the gap is as wide as it's ever been between the two programs. One program is ascending, and the other is moving in the wrong direction. It was a true mismatch on Saturday between the two programs, and the Yellow Jackets looked shell-shocked and bewildered on both sides of the ball. Georgia took full advantage and never left any doubt on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly from the loss.

Good

-Cayman Spaulding finished with a team-high 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU

-Justice Haynes rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries

-Jaedyn Terry recorded a career-high 11 tackles also had a PBU

-Georgia Tech rushed for 139 yards against Georgia, its third most given up this season

-Rahkeem Smith had 115 kick return yards

-Despite the struggles, Georgia Tech had five pass breakups

Bad

-Georgia ran nearly double the amount of plays the Yellow Jackets did (79 to 41)

-The Bulldogs dominated time of possession with a 39:20 to 20:50 advantage against the Yellow Jackets

-Georgia Tech gives up 10.9 yards per play on Saturday vs the Bulldogs

-Georgia was a perfect 6-6 in the red zone vs the Yellow Jackets

-Georgia gained 296 yards on first down; the Yellow Jackets had just 80

-The Bulldogs had 50 plays in Yellow Jackets territory on Saturday

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-Former Georgia Tech recruit and prospect Craig Dandridge torched the Yellow Jackets for two touchdowns, one on the ground and the other through the air

Ugly

-Graham Knowles went 3-12 for 23 yards vs Georgia

-Georgia Tech has now lost nine consecutive games to Georgia

-The Yellow Jackets 63-0 loss to Georgia was the worst suffered in an SEC vs ACC matchup

-Gunnar Stockton had more passing touchdowns (4) then the Yellow Jackets had completions (3)

-Stockton goes 20-26, 233 yards, five total touchdowns

-Georgia rushes for 279 yards and four touchdowns

-The Bulldogs finished with 600 yards of total offense

-Georgia went 10-12 on third down vs Georgia Tech

-Georgia Tech went 1-10 on third down, and never figured out the third down issues all season

-The Yellow Jackets were shut out and had to punt the ball seven times

-Georgia Tech didn’t cross the 50 yard line until the last play of the game

-Georgia had 10 explosive plays in the air (15+ yards) and 8 on the ground (10+ yards)

-True freshman Jae Lamar averaged nine yards per carry against the Yellow Jackets