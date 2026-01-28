The Good, The Bad & Ugly From Georgia Tech 71-65 Loss To Virginia Tech



Georgia Tech fell on the road to Virginia Tech after another comeback effort fell short. The Yellow Jackets began the game on a 9-0 run, but couldn’t sustain it after falling behind in the game and struggling to establish momentum back. In the second half, they trailed by double-digits, but their defense clamped down and didn’t allow the Hokies to get an advantage and run away with the game. The Ramblin Wreck did a good job rebounding and finding better shots in the second half. Unfortunately, they couldn’t quite close the deficit and fell to Virginia Tech. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and the ugly from the game on Tuesday night in a 71-65 defeat.

Good

-Jaeden Mustaf double-double; finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds

-Baye Ndongo with a near double-double; finished with 14 points and nine rebounds

-Baye Ndongo 1,000 career points milestone

-Lamar Washington finishes with 12 points and five rebounds

-Four scorers in double-figures for the Yellow Jackets

-The Yellow Jackets held Virginia Tech without a field goal for the final 6:58 of the game

-Georgia Tech held a future NBA prospect, Neoklis Avdalas, to nine points on 3-15 shooting

-The Yellow Jackets nailed seven of their last nine field goals to end the game

-The Ramblin Wreck held Virginia Tech to just 34% shooting in the game

-Georgia Tech begins the game on a 9-0 run

-Kam Craft was the only scorer in double figures in the first half, finishing with 11 points on 4-6 shooting

-Georgia Tech had a 38-26 advantage in points in the paint

Bad

-Georgia Tech shoots 12-17 from the charity stripe

-The Yellow Jackets lose second-chance points 16-8

-Virginia Tech wins bench points 13-4

-Georgia Tech is not getting enough from its bench play

-Only eight fast break points for the Yellow Jackets

-All but one player had a turnover on Tuesday night

-Jaeden Mustaf (four) and Lamar Washington (two) led the way with turnovers

-Peyton Marshal was 0-3 from the free throw line

-The five misses at the free throw line would have made a difference for the Yellow Jackets

Ugly

-Georgia Tech shot 3-17 from beyond the arc

-Ben Hammond goes off against the Yellow Jackets for 20 points on 6-12 shooting

-The Yellow Jackets commit 14 turnovers

-Virginia Tech had 20 points off the 14 turnovers committed by the Yellow Jackets

-Georgia Tech falls to 1-4 in ACC play on the road



