The Good, The Bad & Ugly From Georgia Tech 71-65 Loss To Virginia Tech
In this story:
Georgia Tech fell on the road to Virginia Tech after another comeback effort fell short. The Yellow Jackets began the game on a 9-0 run, but couldn’t sustain it after falling behind in the game and struggling to establish momentum back. In the second half, they trailed by double-digits, but their defense clamped down and didn’t allow the Hokies to get an advantage and run away with the game. The Ramblin Wreck did a good job rebounding and finding better shots in the second half. Unfortunately, they couldn’t quite close the deficit and fell to Virginia Tech. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and the ugly from the game on Tuesday night in a 71-65 defeat.
Good
-Jaeden Mustaf double-double; finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds
-Baye Ndongo with a near double-double; finished with 14 points and nine rebounds
-Baye Ndongo 1,000 career points milestone
-Lamar Washington finishes with 12 points and five rebounds
-Four scorers in double-figures for the Yellow Jackets
-The Yellow Jackets held Virginia Tech without a field goal for the final 6:58 of the game
-Georgia Tech held a future NBA prospect, Neoklis Avdalas, to nine points on 3-15 shooting
-The Yellow Jackets nailed seven of their last nine field goals to end the game
-The Ramblin Wreck held Virginia Tech to just 34% shooting in the game
-Georgia Tech begins the game on a 9-0 run
-Kam Craft was the only scorer in double figures in the first half, finishing with 11 points on 4-6 shooting
-Georgia Tech had a 38-26 advantage in points in the paint
Bad
-Georgia Tech shoots 12-17 from the charity stripe
-The Yellow Jackets lose second-chance points 16-8
-Virginia Tech wins bench points 13-4
-Georgia Tech is not getting enough from its bench play
-Only eight fast break points for the Yellow Jackets
-All but one player had a turnover on Tuesday night
-Jaeden Mustaf (four) and Lamar Washington (two) led the way with turnovers
-Peyton Marshal was 0-3 from the free throw line
-The five misses at the free throw line would have made a difference for the Yellow Jackets
Ugly
-Georgia Tech shot 3-17 from beyond the arc
-Ben Hammond goes off against the Yellow Jackets for 20 points on 6-12 shooting
-The Yellow Jackets commit 14 turnovers
-Virginia Tech had 20 points off the 14 turnovers committed by the Yellow Jackets
-Georgia Tech falls to 1-4 in ACC play on the road
More Georgia Tech News:
•Bleav in Georgia Tech: Alberto Mendoza is Officially A Yellow Jacket
•How Does Alberto Mendoza Fit Into The Georgia Tech QB Room?
•Is Alberto Mendoza The Favorite To Be The Georgia Tech Starting Quarterback?
•Georgia Tech Snubbed From Way Too Early Top 25 Lists From Major Media Outlets
Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.Follow najehwilk