Postgame Quotes that Matter From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Win Over Clemson

For the first time since 2008, Georgia Tech went on the road and beat the Clemson Tigers. Not only that, it was the first time the Yellow Jackets had beaten Clemson in consecutive games since 2009, when they beat the Tigers in the regular season and then again in the ACC Championship Game.

For the many issues that Georgia Tech has had this season, beating a rival on their home field is always a good feeling and gives Brent Key's team some momentum heading into a brutal final two-game stretch vs. Wake Forest (who demolished SMU today) and No. 1 Georgia.

Speaking of Key, he spoke with the media after the game and here are the most important quotes from after the game.

On the quarterback usage

If today's gameplan reminded any Georgia Tech fan of the 2024 game against Miami, where the Yellow Jackets used Aaron Philo to throw the ball and Haynes King to run the ball, you are not alone. Today, Alberto Mendoza was the only quarterback that attempted a pass for the Yellow Jackets, but Grady Adamson ran the ball 19 times today. Key talked about the gameplan after the win over the Tigers:

"Yeah. I mean, we didn't just think about it pregame. No, that was the plan. That was the plan. Uh, you know, up until last week, Grady had only had a little bit of, you know, a few snaps, couple of quarters at the end of a game. So, it was unfair to Grady to play him like that at that point, right? So, you had to get, you know, you had to get some real time experience. Um, look, we've done this two years ago, you know, we did it with at Miami and and NC State. We did it four years ago, five years ago, five years ago up at uh a couple of times. So, it it wasn't new for us, putting the plan together. That was the easy part. Um, you know, making sure the guys had the confidence to go out and execute. Uh, and and they did. They believed in each other. Uh, good things happened and I think we were able to play a complete game."

2. On if there was a difference in practice this week...

With four dismissals on the coaching staff this week, it was going to be a different feel at practice on The Flats. Key talked about the practice preparation after the game:

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"Yeah, I talked about that, you know, I think, I mean, well, I talked about it privately to people and I didn't say a lot Tuesday and Thursday because we went out there and it was just kind of business and you go through the practice and you get to the end of the practice like dang that was that was a pretty good day and then same thing again the next day."

3. On being the more physical team...

Georgia Tech has not been the more phsyical team in most of their games this season, but today was different. The defense excelled against a banged up Clemson offense and Key talked about it after the game:

"Getting after guys when you don't have to think as much when you're not paralyzed by analyzing you are you're able to go play fast you're able to play free. And the thing about it is, you know, I think you go back and you see the frustration at times over the season, not from not just stopping not playing, but frustration. I mean, what do we have five? I mean, five penalties today. I mean, you see massive improvement."

4. On taking pride in this win...

Brent Key has faced a lot of deserved criticism for how Georgia Tech has looked this season, but he was able to rally his program and get a win on the road against a rival after firing four assistants earlier this week. Key talked about the win afterwards and what it means for him:

"You know, personally, I mean, it's not about that. It's about it's about the players. They're the ones that have gone through uh a lot, right? The coaching staff gone through a lot. Our fan base, right? Look, I've been right there with them all year, man. I mean, there there's nobody more pissed than me. and to be able to share a little bit of joy with the fans. All right. To see Georgia Tech football, I keep saying that physical, tough line of scrimmage, stop the run, run the ball. Um, you know, first half we had really good job with the field position, you know, being able to and we we went in the game saying, "Look, this is, you know, two and three yards was was not a bad thing.

Okay, as long as we're going forward and we can continue to to manipulate the field position there, we'd be in good shape." And yeah, it's very very uh it's, it's gratifying just because of what the players and the the fans and the and the coaches have all uh seen and what they're able to do today."