The Most Interesting Quotes From Georgia Tech CB Jaylen Mbakwe on Wednesday

Georgia Tech veteran cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe talked to the media on Wednesday. Here is what he had to say to the media and what stood out from his press conference

On returning to football after a scary situation

Mbakwe had a scary situation against Tennessee, and he has continued to take more meaning in life and be thankful for every day.

“I just thank God every day for waking me up and allowing me to be back on the field and things like that. Like, I don’t take nothing for granted. So now I just get up and I find something to do every day, no matter what it is. ’Cause in that situation, I could have been paralyzed.no matter what it was. So I just try to get out every day and do something new, no matter what it is,” said Mbakwe.

On Clemson

The Yellow Jackets will face an electric Clemson offense on Saturday when they go on the road. Two players they will have to stop is TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco.

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“I can say this is what we live for. This is what defensive backs live for. It's going to be a great matchup though. TJ Moore, Brian Wesco, uh, those guys are great. Explosive offense all around. So it's a good matchup,” said Mbakwe.



On his best attribute

Mbakwe is a former quarterback at Clay-Chalkville in high school. It’s allowed him to be able to see the field at a high level and make plays. He talks about his best ability which is reading offenses.

“I'd say just reading offenses. If I see a play and they line up differently and get to that same play, then that's I think, my best attribute. Weeing things over and over, just reading those same keys that I got before and applying it to the next play,” said Mbakwe.

On the in-season coaching changes

Georgia Tech made four changes to the coaching staff and let several people go. Here is what Mbakwe said of those changes.

“Obviously, it dawns on us a little bit, but I mean we just got to take it day by day and keep working for our goals. So, uh, no matter what it is, uh, I just take it day by day and, you know, just just have that just have that thrive, that enthusiasm that we always had, and we'll get where we want to be.