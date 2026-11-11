FPI Predicts Outcome For Georgia Tech Football vs Clemson

Week 11 is here, and Georgia Tech is searching for answers after four consecutive losses. The Yellow Jackets made wholesale changes and got rid of a lot of the staff. Georgia Tech is a big underdog coming into this matchup vs. the Tigers. ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) gives the Yellow Jackets a 15.7% chance to come out with a win on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are desperately trying to end the rut they are in, and build some late-season momentum heading into 2027. They made some big coaching changes earlier this week and hope that can give them a boost to get a win in Death Valley for the first time since 2008.

Can Georgia Tech fix the four key areas?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia Tech has struggled in a lot of facets this season and simply hasn’t been the team we thought they would be in 2026. Special teams, offense, and defense have all shared a struggle. They play a Clemson team on a current two-game winning streak, and one of the better defenses they have faced all season long. If they are going to have any success and hope of pulling off the upset, they have to win the key areas vs. the Tigers, or it could be a long day. The offensive and defensive lines haven’t been good this season, and it shows. Those are the key areas they have to win if they are going to have any chance.

“I judge toughness when I watch film based on running the ball, stopping the run, covering kicks, and how you play on the perimeter, sustaining blocks, and getting off blocks, right? And that's a big 0-4 That's a big 0-4 in the program. So, I'm very transparent about it, about where we're at. Uh,, you know, a lot of changes within, but again,, we want to give our guys an opportunity to play the best football and, uh, and have a chance to win football games. At the end of the day, that's what this is about. It's about winning games and graduating players,” said Key.

Is the projection right?

The Yellow Jackets do have a shot in this game if they can stop the run and the offense can get back on track, but the last few weeks have shown us something else. They will have to slow Gideon Davidson and Bryant Wesco to have a shot in this game. I think the 80% is too high, more around like 60% chance for the Tigers to win on Saturday.