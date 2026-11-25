Georgia Tech edge rusher Andre Fuller Jr. has seen more snaps over the last few games and has responded in a big way. Against Clemson, he had a sack and a forced fumble in limited reps. He followed up that great performance by being the fifth-highest-grade defender against Wake Forest. He finished with an impressive 79.2 tackling grade in the last game.

Things are beginning to shape up for Fuller Jr., and he has shown that he has the potential to be a difference-maker. Let's take a look at some of the key quotes he had to say in the final press conference before Clean-Old Fashioned Hate.

On why you come to Georgia Tech to beat Georgia

Fuller knows the importance of this rivarly and the challenge ahead for Georgia Tech:

“It’s a wonderful challenge. That’s one of the reasons you come to Tech is to beat Georgia. I feel like it’s going to be a good challenge. Just the same regular scheduled program, like, shoot, trying to get a win,” said Fuller Jr.

On playing some of the guys he grew up with when he faces Georgia

This rivalry has players that played high school against each other and that is one of the unique aspects when these two team play each other:

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Some of the guys I played in middle school, you know, eight, nine years old. So it’s going to be like almost a reunion, kind of. Just looking forward to making plays in the game. Just stand up and show up for my city,” said Fuller Jr.

On how Fuller reads offensive linemen pre-snap

“Just really seeing their body position, body language, reading their eyes, the helmet. Some guys have a stripe on their helmet. They’ll look to where they’re going, and they’ll give you the keys and answer to the test. So just being a student of the game and reading those keys and being able to play fast,” said Fuller Jr.

On why setting the edge is critical vs Georgia

“They’re fast, twitchy guys that can put one foot in the ground and hit the edge. It’s very important to keep an edge set. You got real key players in the backfield that can get you with one move and hit the edge. So it was very important,” said Fuller Jr.

On handling limited snaps early in the season

“Just staying grounded, keeping in mind the goal, why we all started. Keeping your head down and just really being a team player. If you’re not getting enough snaps, you can cheer other guys on. Just knowing that your time will come and keeping your head down,” said Fuller Jr.