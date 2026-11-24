Not only did Georgia Tech lose 50-29 against Wake Forest, but the Yellow Jackets lost quarterback Grady Adamson in the process. Adamson had been playing more and more towards the end of the season and gave the Yellow Jackets a running threat that Alberto Mendoza did not. He was the leading rusher against Wake Forest, running for 143 yards against the Demon Deacons, and the week before in the win over Clemson, he had 87 yards on the ground.

But Adamson broke his collarbone in the loss to Wake Forest, ending his season and not giving him a chance to face the Bulldogs. The other three quarterbacks on the roster are Mendoza, third year QB Graham Knowles, and first-year QB Cole Bergeron. Mendoza has the most experience of the group, starting every game this season for Georgia Tech, while Knowles saw his first action of the season against Wake Forest, running for a seven-yard TD. Bergeron has not played so far this season.

So what will Georgia Tech do this weeked against the No. 1 team in the country? At his press conference today, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key mentioned that Mendoza is going to be a game-time decision and that he was glad Knowles was able to see snaps last weekend:

Brent Key on the QB situation for the UGA game: Alberto Mendoza will be a game-time decision. Grady Adamson is out for a few weeks. It was good to see Graham Knowles get some snaps and score. Key said it is the next man up at a lot of positions. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) November 24, 2026

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On one hand, if Mendoza is healthy, he is the most experienced option to put out there against the Bulldogs. On the other hand, he has not been playing well over the past few weeks of the season after some solid performances earlier in the year.

But there is a case to be made for Knowles.

He has not started a game during his three seasons for the Yellow Jackets, but Georgia Tech is 3-8 this season and a 35.5 point underdog against the Bulldogs this Saturday. It is going to take a miracle for this team to keep the game close given the way that both teams have played this season and it might be worth seeing what Knowles can do. The big focus for Brent Key and Georgia Tech needs to be on turning things around next season and a part of that could be Knowles is he plays well enough.

At the end of the day, it is going to be a struggle no matter who is at quarterback. The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team for a reason and have made a habit of blowing teams out this season

This is the only press conference of the week for Key and since this is not a conference game, there is not going to be an availability report for the game. There is not likely to be any updates on who starts at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets before they head to Athens to face the Bulldogs and it could be a matter of seeing who trots out there for the first series.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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