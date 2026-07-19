Georgia Tech football fall camp position preview - Quarterbacks

For the first time since 2023, Georgia Tech is going to have a new starting quarterback.

After three years as a starter, Haynes King is now playing for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL. He had one of the most successful careers for any Georgia Tech quarterback and was a great leader on and off the field. He is not going to be an easy player to replace, but the Yellow Jackets have some intriguing options.

With media days now behind us, the countdown to fall practice is on. Let's begin previewing the 2026 roster with a look at Georgia Tech's quarterbacks.

Returners

Grady Adamson is one of Georgia Tech returning quarterbacks | Georgia Tech Athletic

Grady Adamson (RS-Fr)- Adamson is entering his second season with the program and stuck around to compete for the starting spot. Adamson is an underrated athlete with accuracy, good timing and decision making, and can make all of the throws. He was the No. 2 QB in the spring and even though he is not likely to be the starter, he could be Georgia Tech's backup quarterback this season.

Graham Knowles (RS-Soph)- Before the Yellow Jackets went and got Alberto Mendoza, Knowles was thought to be the top contender for the starting spot heading into the spring. Knowles has the size and the arm strength to be a starting quarterback in the ACC and has been with QB coach Chris Weinke and Brent Key the longest of anyone in the quarterback room and knows the expectations that the position demands better than anyone on the roster.

Newcomers

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) participates in a practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alberto Mendoza (RS-Soph, Indiana transfer)- Mendoza is the name to know and has more or less been named the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets for the upcoming season. He was impressive in the spring with his accuracy, decision-making, and poise. He picked up the offense rather quickly, and the one skill that he was not able to show in the spring was his mobility. Mendoza made plays with his legs while with the Hoosiers, and while he might not be Haynes King, he should be able to keep defenses honest with his legs.

Cole Bergeron (FR)- Bergeron was a late add to the Yellow Jackets 2026 class and the four-star quarterback has plenty of arm talent. This is going to be a developmental year for Bergeron, but down the line, he could be the quarterback for Georgia Tech.

Biggest Question Mark

Who wins the backup quarterback job?

Mendoza is going to be the starter for Georgia Tech when they open the season against Colorado on Sept. 3rd, but who is going to be the backup quarterback?

It will likely come down to Adamson or Knowles, who have been on campus longer than Bergeron and are going to have an edge in experience, which is likely going to be the deciding factor.

Georgia Tech of course hopes that Mendoza is able to stay healthy, but if they had to turn to either Adamson or Knowles, would they be confident in their ability to go out and win the game? Mendoza is not the only quarterback to watch this fall for Georgia Tech.

Bottom Line

Georgia Tech is going to enter the season with one of the most inexperienced quarterback rooms in the country, but that does not mean that it is set to be a liability. Mendoza is going to have two elite running backs behind him to lean on and a talented tight end group to throw to. I think Mendoza is gradually going to get better over the course of the season and become a reliable playmaker at the most important position on the field.