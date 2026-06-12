The One Georgia Tech Player Who Will Shock People In 2026

There are a number of candidates that you can put in this category, with all of the talent the Yellow Jackets acquired and the freshmen they have coming in. One of the key positions for the Yellow Jackets is the star position, and it is manned by Kelvin Hill, who is flying under the radar. He played a number of positions last season for the Yellow Jackets. Hill finished with 21 tackles and two passes defensed. Georgia Tech will have a young secondary, but with Hill being a veteran and one who has been in the program and knows what to do, he should be able to thrive.

“I’m always ready, no matter what is thrown at me. So just continuing to keep working outside or inside is really the same to me. It feels comfortable the same to me, just a little bit more strength, but focus on getting bigger. Obviously, that was my biggest thing, getting bigger. Knowing I'm going to nickel. So got bigger over the off-season and then just continue to keep grinding, keep working every day at the nickel spot,” said Hill.

Last year, he rotated as a star with Jy Gilmore, but this year it is his job, and he will be the starter and the guy for the Yellow Jackets. He will be guarding the speed slot wide receivers and the even tight ends. It is an area the Yellow Jackets haven’t had the most success with. Even after rotating last year, he always prepared as a starter.

“I always took every day as if I were a starter. So just feeding off me and him just feeding off each other, learning different things from each other, like teaching each other things. So honestly, it was easy for me to come in and play after him, play under him and just continue to keep doing good things," said Hill.

He’s taken that momentum and has continued to improve his craft at every step of the way. Hill has turned that into a productive spring and played at a high level for Georgia Tech. There were a number of plays he made that impressed the coaching staff. He was solid and one that you didn't have to worry about.

“Kelvin Hill's another one. Kelvin Hill's had a really good spring,” said head coach Brent Key.

The reason he will shock people is that he is ready for this moment and has prepared all his life for it. It is finally here, and now he can become a cornerstone player for the Yellow Jackets and contribute at a high level in a new-look secondary that looks to take a big step forward. His ball skills and ability to tackle at a high level should be something that helps him break out in 2026 and shock people.

