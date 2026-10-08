Three Biggest Questions For Georgia Tech Ahead of Matchup vs Duke

We are 48 hours away from Georgia Tech taking on Duke in a major ACC battle. Duke is undefeated at 4-0 on the season. The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 and have struggled out of the gate. They have a chance to change their fortunes and turn around the season. There are some important questions they must answer if that is going to be a reality.

1.Will Georgia Tech get out of its rut?

Georgia Tech hasn’t been themselves or the program we have known them to be under head coach Brent Key. This is the first time we can say they are in a rut and a difficult spot they haven’t imagined themselves in. There is only way to get out of a rut. You have to have the right approach and mindset. You can’t stay down and have to find joy in what you do. We will see if the Yellow Jackets can be that team filled with joy and play for something bigger than themselves that leads to big plays to the end of a rut.

“I think obviously we were a big down, you know, we didn't start the way we wanted, and last week, during the bye week, I talked about it a bit with Coach Key it was definitely the best couple days of the practice.

The energy was up; everyone seemed happy and all that. So I think going into it and having fun.. We can't all be down. Nobody likes to lose, but you know, we have to go into every week and win each day. You can't win on Saturday if we come out on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and don't win those days. Having high energy and making sure we play as a team and not individuals, and that will be a way to get victories,” said kicker Aidan Birr.

2. Can They Slow Down Nate Sheppard?

Georgia Tech faces its toughest challenge of the season, and one of the best running backs in college football in Nate Sheppard. It will take a collective unit to slow him down and not let him have a good game. Gang tackling, pursuit, and gap integrity will play large factors in this game. With Duke having the No.12 rushing attack, Georgia Tech will have their work cut out for them in defending the run and stopping Sheppard.

One thing in their favor is linebacker Kyle Efford's return, which should help things health-wise and give them another boost in that room with all the injuries they’ve had. If Georgia Tech can answer this question and at least limit Sheppard to under 100 yards, they should be able to win the game.

“ I think we got to have a good gap integrity. We got to stay in our We got to stay in our gaps. We got to defeat blocks early on at at the line of scrimmage. So, we got to get good gap integrity, fit our gaps, right, be detailed in our gaps, where we fitting, how we fitting, and get him before he starts going. Yeah, he's a good running back, so we got to get him before he starts going,” said safety Tae Harris.

3. Can Georgia Tech play a full game?

The Yellow Jackets have yet to play a full game this season, as it has been a struggle, which is why the Yellow Jackets are 1-3 this season and there has always been something missing, whether the special teams have been off, defense have given up points and big plays, or the offense has gone quarters without scoring. It’s been a struggle this season, which is why the Yellow Jackets are 1-3. If their offense can sustain drives and carry the performance they had last week against Stanford, it will be beneficial for the team.

Defensively, getting back to how they played against Colorado. Taking away passing lanes, getting after the quarterback, and leaning on their pass defense against the Buffaloes was nonexistent for the majority of the game. For special teams, getting that spark back like they had Week 1 against Colorado getting a kickoff return for a touchdown, and a punt block for a touchdown against Tennessee. It is there but the Yellow Jackets have to put it together for four full quarters. Could this be the game they finally do it?