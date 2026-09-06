What Georgia Tech Must Fix Ahead Of Week Two Game vs Tennessee

Georgia Tech suffered its first loss of the season to Colorado and has now lost five of its last six games, dating back to last season. Today, we take a look at what Georgia Tech must fix in Week 2 against Tennessee to have a chance to come out with a victory.

Offensive Line

The offensive line simply wasn’t good enough on Thursday night last week, and they'll have a lot of work to do to fix it. Kevin Peay Jr registered a 57.2 grade and was the highest-graded offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Next was Malachi Carney with a 51.0 grade, Jameson Riggs with 40.0, and Ethan MacKenny with 28.0. It simply has to be better for the Yellow Jackets to have any chance of winning this upcoming weekend.

They need a better push and more holes to make it easier for their elite running back room. The offensive line also has to be better in pass protection after giving up three sacks to one player in Lamont Lester Jr on Thursday night. It starts with the tackles and a better performance from MacKenny. The offensive line is one of the biggest issues to fix next weekend.

Interior Defensive Line

The Yellow Jackets will have to be stouter up front against Tennessee's dominant rushing attack. The Vols ran for 329 yards in their season opener against Furman and were led by DeSean Bishop, who ran for 97 yards and a touchdown. Georgia Tech gave up 183 rushing yards last week against Colorado, and the defense was abused in the interior, giving up big runs up the middle.

The Buffaloes were consistent, generating a push and continuing to grind out yards. It was one of the big difference-makers in the second half, when Colorado began to move the ball better and establish a rhythm. The defensive line was one of the biggest investments for the Yellow Jackets in the offseason. Hopefully, there will be some more answers from that unit in Week 2.

Controlling the game

Georgia Tech only ran 54 plays compared to the 76 plays the Buffaloes ran in Week 1. They need to do a better job helping their defense, which was on the field quite a bit. Colorado won the time of possession 34:09 to 25:51. Coming into the season, Georgia Tech was expected to run the ball effectively and control the game with its rushing attack, allowing that to lead to play action and deep shots downfield.

We did see the downfield game be effective through Mendoza, but it was few and far between. The rushing attack only garnered 51 total yards and was largely ineffective against the Colorado defensive front. If they are going to have any chance of beating Tennessee, then they have to do a better job of controlling the time of possession and the game to come out with a victory.