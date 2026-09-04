PFF Grades And Snap Counts For Georgia Tech In Their 14-13 Loss To Colorado

Georgia Tech lost a tough game at home against the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night after a blocked field goal by Boo Carter prevented the Yellow Jackets from knocking in the game-winner. We take a look at the overall game, who performed well and stood out, and who must improve moving forward.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 1? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. QB Alberto Mendoza- 85.5 (57)

2. RB Justice Haynes- 79.8 (40)

3. RB Malachi Hosley- 72.5 (15)

4. WR Dalen Penson- 65.2 (45)

5. TE Kevin Roche JR.- 62.5 (45)

6. WR Jordan Allen- 62.1 (45)

7. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 59.7 (29)

8. WR Debron Gatling - 58.0 (5)

9. WR Chris Elko- 57.6 (8)

10. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 57.2 (57)

11. RB Chad Alexander- 56.4 (2)

12. OL Malachi Carney- 51.0 (57)

13. RB Trelain Maddox- 50.9 (11)

14. OL Joseph Ionata- 49.5 (57)

15. TE Chris Corbo- 48.0 (29)

16. TE Spencer Mermans- 46.5 (11)

17. OL Jameson Riggs- 40.0 (57)

18. OL Ethan MacKenny- 28.0 (57)

Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. LB Kyle Efford 77.4 (65)

2. EDGE Noah Carter- 77.1 (23)

3. LB E.J. Lightsey- 76.8 (61)

4. DB Tae Harris - 73.0 (78)

5. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 73.0 (56)

6. EDGE Taje McCoy- 69.2 (45)

7. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 68.1 (70)

8. DB Savion Riley- 67.5 (78)

9. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 66.2 (12)

10. EDGE Brayden Manley- 64.7 (23)

11. CB Zachary Tobe- 64.2 (11)

12. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 64.0 (48)

13. CB Jonas Duclona- 63.7 (3)

14. EDGE Jordan Walker- 61.9 (39)

15. DL Christian Garrett- 61.4 (4)

16. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 59.7 (24)

17. CB Kelvin Hill- 55.0 (47)

18. LB Cayman Spaulding- 54.2 (31)

19. CB Trae Stevenson- 51.8 (8)

20. CB Daiquan White- 51.5 (75)

21. DL Christian Speakman- 50.3 (18)

22. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 47.4 (16)

23. DL Shymeik Jones- 32.3 (23)

The highest-graded player this past week was Alberto Mendoza with an impressive 85.5 offensive grade. You also had Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley with strong offensive grades. Haynes had a 79.8 offensive grade, and Hosley had a 72.5 offensive grade. Defensively, team captain Kyle Efford had the highest grade with a 77.4.

New Yellow Jackets Noah Carter finished with a 77.1, and senior linebacker E.J. Lightsey posted a 76.8 grade. One of the biggest surprises was Tae Harris, whom I thought played well, finishing with a 73.0 overall grade. Feels like he played much better than that, but that is still a solid grade and start to the season for the talented safety.

One of the biggest concerns is the offensive line. The best grade was from Kevin Peay Jr who finished with a 57.2 overall grade. However, he posted an impressive 86.9 pass block grade. Jameson Riggs also posted an impressive 84.3 pass block grade. Outside of that, the grades were very low for the offensive line. Hopefully, they'll improve in Week 2 against a formidable Tennessee front seven.

Next game up for Georgia Tech is a week two matchup with the Volunteers next Saturday night at home. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.