Three Biggest X Factors For Georgia Tech To Win The Pop Tarts Bowl

Game day is fastly approaching for the Yellow Jackets as they will take on BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Let's take a look at some key X factors in the game on Saturday.

1. Haynes King

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a last chance pass to the end zone against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It goes without saying, but King is usually the best player whenever he steps on the field. He gets it done in the running game and the passing game. We can talk about his stats, but you know about those by now. It is the intangibles that King brings to the table. He has the grit, toughness and leadership. In those moments when your team needs a play, first down, or to change the momentum, King usually comes through. We have seen countless games where he has delivered in a big way for the Yellow Jackets and led them to improbable wins. Saturday will be his final game as a Yellow Jacket, and he gets the chance to end his career the right way. If King has a stellar game, then the Yellow Jackets will walk out with a win.

2. Chris Weinke

Mar 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket quarterback coach Chris Weinke on the field during the Georgia Tech Spring Game. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Weinke has been the co-offensive coordinator for quite some time, but this will be his chance to call plays in front of head coach Brent Key on the big stage. The offensive coordinator position is still open for Georgia Tech. With a stellar performance on Saturday, Weinke can position himself as a candidate for that role. Star quarterback Haynes King referenced that the offense wouldn’t change much with Weinke as the offensive coordinator.

“The decision making, like for me, 'he's (Chris Weinke) helped a whole lot, you know. He's made everything black and white for reads and all that stuff, and you know, He's always had a big role and a lot of pull with you know, how we prepare and stuff like that. I don't think too much is gonna change because at the end of the day, know the players that are on the field, they're not changing. All of us are still here but at the end of the day, you're not gonna change a whole offense within a couple weeks so," said King.

Regardless of what happens with the Georgia Tech offensive coordinator job, Saturday is an audition for Weinke moving forward and for other potential programs. If he has success calling plays, it will not only lead Georgia Tech to a victory but also help him with other potential opportunities.

3. Run Defense

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We know that Georgia Tech can cover and rarely gives up those big pass plays down the field. They just shut down a really good Georgia offense their last time out, holding the Bulldogs to just 16 points and just 70 net passing yards. A pretty impressive performance. However, their run defense was not good as they gave up 190 yards on the ground. The run defense is an X factor because the Yellow Jackets are facing one of the best rushing attacks in the country. LJ Martin will not play after having shoulder surgery, but the Cougars have the No.35 rushing attack in the country. We also have seen the Yellow Jackets get exploited by backup running backs in 2025. You can look at the NC State and Pittsburgh games as concrete examples. Jayden “Duke” Scott rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown for NC State. Ja’Kyrian Turner rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh. If Georgia Tech can hold BYU to under 100 yards rushing, they should have a good chance of coming out on top with a win. Run defense will be a key element of this game for the Yellow Jackets.

