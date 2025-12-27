Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech Against BYU On Saturday

Georgia Tech is just a day away from playing against BYU to conclude its 2025 season. With the last game upon us, let's take a look at some bold predictions for the Yellow Jackets heading into their final game.

1. Haynes King has a legendary game

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) shown warming up on the field prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The final game for the Yellow Jackets quarterback will be a big one. I think King will rise to the occasion and put together an elite performance that will forever be ingrained in the fans of the Yellow Jackets. It’s been a three-year journey on the Flats for King that has been defined by great moments, stellar performances, heartbreak, and major upsets. You look throughout his career, and King has dazzled in games that Georgia Tech wasn’t supposed to win. Go back to the North Carolina upset at home, defeating then No. 4 Miami with the future No.1 overall pick, upsetting No.10 Florida State in Dublin, Ireland, and No.12 Clemson this past season. Georgia Tech is once again an underdog on a neutral site, which is another great opportunity for King to lead this team to another major win over a top-15 team in college football. It won’t be easy, but this is something King has seen throughout his career and has produced his best games. I expect him to do the same and lead the Yellow Jackets to a victory in an all-time performance.

2. Georgia Tech running game gets back on track with three rushing touchdowns

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball while Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

In some of the losses the Yellow Jackets have had in their past three games, the run game has been stifled. Georgia Tech is simply a better team when they run the ball at a high level and are getting big plays in the running game. One of the issues has been that the defense has been trying to take it away and make the Yellow Jackets one-dimensional. Teams are stacking the box and playing more defenders to the line of scrimmage. I think Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes will pop off in this game and be able to make plays in the running game that keep BYU honest. Now that is easier said then done with the Cougars having the No.32 run defense in the country, giving up an average of 122.1 yards per game. It will be important for the Yellow Jackets to try to get to the perimeter and get north and south quickly. They are more than capable of it, and the Yellow Jackets will get three rushing touchdowns against a stout rush defense.

3. The Yellow Jackets defense forces two turnovers

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Omar Daniels (9) walks off the field after warmups prior to a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech forced 11 turnovers in 2025 with eight forced fumbles and three interceptions. Early in the season, they forced a lot of fumbles and set up the offense in good field position. It has been an area they are trying to improve and be more opportunistic. The Yellow Jackets will be without some key players in Clayton Powell-Lee, Omar Daniels, and Savion Riley. However, it opens up the possibility for young players to get more playing time. Young players usually play faster and are more prone to forcing turnovers. With the youth movement on the Flats, I think Saturday will be a great opportunity for them to get takeaways and set up the offense in great territory and field position. A good performance from the defense in the bowl game against BYU could go a long way toward building into the 2026 campaign and getting the team to a level they want to perform at next year.

