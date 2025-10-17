Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech Against Duke On Saturday
Game day is nearly here, and the Yellow Jackets are gearing up for a pivotal road matchup on Saturday against Duke. It is time for some bold predictions for the game on Saturday, and what we believe can happen.
1. Haynes King Heisman Game
Now I know what you are going to say. King for Heisman? No way? Coming into this week, however, King ranked No. 10 in the On3 Heisman poll. This game is a battle of two of the best offenses and some of the best quarterbacks in college football. King has done everything asked of him up until this point and has continued to catapult the Yellow Jackets to new heights every game. It feels like the makings of this game have everything in front of King to have a true breakout in front of a national audience on ESPN. I believe King will put up eye-popping numbers against the Duke defense and be able to dominate the Blue Devils. My prediction is that he crosses 300 yards passing and over 100 yards rushing, and records his 15th career game with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. If he puts up those numbers like I think he will, King will be a player put more into the national spotlight and one who builds his Heisman candidacy after a stellar performance against Duke. You heard it here first.
2. Georgia Tech will get its first 100-yard receiver of the year
The Yellow Jackets haven’t had a 100-yard receiver all season. The closest they got was a big game from Eric Rivers against Wake Forest, who finished with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Canion has also shown flashes this season and had four catches for 70 yards against Wake Forest. Malik Rutherford had one of his best games of the season against Virginia Tech, finishing with six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. The reason I bring this up is that Duke ranks No. 79 in the country in total defense, giving up 375.8 yards per game. The Blue Devils struggle to defend the pass. The Yellow Jackets have one of the best offensive lines in the country, and their ability to run the ball effectively will open up the pass in this game. This should lead to a plethora of explosive plays down the field and the Yellow Jackets taking advantage of their porous defense. I think Canion will be the player who is most poised to do so against Duke.
3. Georgia Tech's defense will surprise people on Saturday
Overall, Georgia Tech is the No. 65 total defense in the country, sitting in the middle of the pack. It starts with stopping the run, an area Georgia Tech has struggled with this season, ranking No. 105, giving up 169.5 rushing yards per game. They will need to get a hat on a hat and slow down Nate Sheppard, or it could be a long day. Despite their struggles stopping the run, they rank 34th in passing defense, 47th in scoring defense, and 49th in pass efficiency defense. This defense continues to get better each game and is beginning to create turnovers. I think you will see Georgia Tech create pressure with their defensive front and their secondary be able to cause some tipped passes and potential interceptions. Now the Yellow Jackets aren’t known for creating turnovers, but sometimes all you need is one to get you going as a unit. It will be imperative for Georgia Tech to cause disruption and not let one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC Darian Mensah. It all starts with the details, something Clayton Powell Lee alluded to when talking about Mensah.
“He's overall just knows how to make those throws, honestly. He's a very talented person. I know he's, I heard he's kind of young, I believe so, not a hundred percent sure, but he can make every throw on the field. So I got to give him his props, but it's a game that we just got to dive into the details a little bit more honestly, since knowing that he can make those throws across the field, in front of him, wherever the case may be,” said Powell-Lee.”
“He even takes the check down. That's how you know you have a good quarterback, honestly. He's willing to gain a profit. So it's just good to know that, and we're willing for the challenge, honestly. We're up for it. We live for moments like this. We are going to keep working and just grinding.”