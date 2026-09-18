Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech's Matchup vs Mercer

It has not been a good start to the year for Georgia Tech Football, and it has not been a good start to the year for my weekly bold predictions.

I was 0/3 in my predictions when the Yellow Jackets lost to Colorado and was just 1/3 last week against Tennessee. Let's see if I can do a better job this week when Georgia Tech hosts Mercer on Saturday (12:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network).

1. Georgia Tech scores 21 points in the first quarter

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how the Yellow Jackets offense has looked so far this season, this is bold and perhaps will continue my bad streak of making predictions.

Georgia Tech has scored just two offensive touchdowns this year and by the stats, have one of the worst offenses in the country through the first couple of weeks in the season. They need to begin to play better and one of the things that they have not been able to do so far is start fast, something that has been a point of emphasis for Brent Key when he has talked with the media this week:

“Things we've got to improve on. You know, drive starters and first downs on offense. I mean, big time. Big time. You talk about why third down and get back on track, the second down and get back on track plays. Well, you wouldn't have those if you had more production and execution on first down. You know, red area, I mean, two games now, three of seven scored in the red area, two touchdowns, one of them at the end of the game. That's something that is a major, major focus of being able to score touchdowns,” said Key.

This prediction makes me nervous, especially because Georgia Tech has injuries already along the offensive line, but I think they come out with a point to prove and score some explosive plays in the first quarter.

2. Georgia Tech holds Mercer to under 100 yards rushing

You could make the argument that Mercer is the best FCS team that Georgia Tech has played under Brent Key, but when Key has faced FCS opponents, he has dominated them.

Given Georgia Tech's challenges with stopping the run in the first two weeks of the season, you can bet that the Bears are going to be trying to test the Yellow Jackets linebackers and run defense.

If the Yellow Jackets can't stop Mercer, it might be a long season (no disrespect to the Bears). Georgia Tech's defense needs to play well this week to show they have some life heading into ACC play.

3. Justice Haynes has his first 100-yard game

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haynes had a solid game against Tennessee a week ago and now he is going to face a Mercer defense that is far worse than Tennessee's.

Haynes was the biggest acquisition for Georgia Tech this offseason, and they need him to get going. His talent is evident, and I would attribute that to poor offensive line play from the Yellow Jackets. I think Haynes has a big day on Saturday and leads Georgia Tech to a win.