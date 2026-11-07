Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech's Matchup With Louisville

Georgia Tech is going to welcome in Louisville tonight for an ACC matchup, and the Yellow Jackets are looking to pull an upset over the 5-3 Cardinals, who are still just barely hanging on in the ACC race. Georgia Tech needs a win tonight to keep their faint hopes of making a bowl game alive, while the Cardinals need this win to be able to stay alive in the ACC Championship race.

Not the biggest stakes for a game played on today's loaded college football slate, but it is not a completely meaningless game either.

When looking at the matchup tonight, here are three bold predictions from me.

1. Grady Adamson gets the start at QB for Georgia Tech

Maybe this is not so much bold as just reading the tea leaves and listening to what head coach Brent Key has been saying in the lead-up to this game, but I think that the Yellow Jackets could be on the verge of making a switch.

Georgia Tech needs a lot more than just better quarterback play, but Alberto Mendoza has been very lackluster over the past few weeks and fumbled the ball four times against Pittsburgh, though the Panthers only recovered two of them. The offensive line has been a sore spot every week and the running game has been absent.

Adamson gave Georgia Tech their only points in last week's loss to Pittsburgh and had a rushing touchdown, bringing an element to the field that Mendoza does not.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

We will see what Key does, but I would not be surprised if Adamson is the QB for the Yellow Jackets.

2. Louisville runs for 300 yards

Louisville has the No. 9 rushing attack in the country. Georgia Tech has a rushing defense that ranks nearly dead last in the country.

It is hard to draw up a worse matchup for Georgia Tech's defense than this one. The Yellow Jackets have not had to play many dual-threat quarterbacks, but the one time they did against Boston College, the Eagles put up 399 yards on the ground.

I think it is going to be a long day for the Yellow Jackets defense and not many answers are going to be had.

3. Darnell Collins has 60+ yards receiving

Aside from Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson, Georgia Tech has not had any reliable receiving threats to test opposing defenses. Last week, Collins got his first action of the season, playing 24 snaps on offense, and while the 6'3 190 LBS receiver did not put any eye popping numbers up, it was encouraging to see him get on the field.

I think that he is going to continue to get snaps and will be a target tonight against one of the ACC's worst passing defenses.